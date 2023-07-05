SALEM — Thousands turned out at Derby Wharf for the city’s 4th of July festivities, credited to the near-miraculous clearing of hours of rain that drenched the region throughout much of Independence Day.
The skies cleared at about 5 p.m. in downtown Salem, at a time when oversaturated blankets and folded lawn chairs held spaces for hopeful firework watchers in an otherwise empty National Park Service site.
It seemed like many festivities were spared from an otherwise washed out 4th of July. Beverly Farms and Prides Crossing were able to hold a mostly dry parade at 8 a.m., while the 10 a.m. horribles offering at Salem Willows braved a late-parade soaking — the beginning of several straight hours of rain.
But when the rain stopped, public officials — many of them beaming with joy, particularly those prophesizing cooperative skies earlier in the day — scrambled to pull the show together.
“Salem’s story is America’s story,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo in his inaugural Independence Day remarks. “In 1775, the first open act of resistance to British colonial rule took place just a half mile from here on the North River.”
The next month, as word returned to London of the rebellion in Salem, a publication in London reported that “the Americans have hoisted their standard of liberty in Salem.”
“Let’s always be a city that’s ready and willing to raise that standard,” Pangallo said.
The event also served as the first 4th for Jennifer Hardin, newly arriving superintendent of the Salem Maritime National Historic Site.
“It’s particularly fitting that we come together at this historic waterfront to celebration our nation’s ideals of liberty, justice, equality, and our collective journey to form a more perfect union,” Hardin said. “While this site was established formally in 1938, the history goes much deeper, and the history of this waterfront goes much deeper.”
State Rep. Manny Cruz, also speaking at his first 4th ceremony, referenced his status as the first Afro-Latino person to serve as a state representative.
“We heard in the Declaration of Independence these ideals of a more perfect union,” Cruz said. “Our democracy isn’t a spectator sport. It changes when we show up at the ballot box, when we work to ensure it’s an equitable state and municipality for all.”
