SWAMPSCOTT -- Less than a week after a swastika was found spray painted on a Swampscott sidewalk, community leaders are holding a rally Thursday evening, Jan. 12, at Linscott Park.
The rally is in direct response to the discovery last Friday afternoon of the hate symbol found spray painted near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Redington Street.
A parked car was also vandalized with the same white spray paint.
Police are still seeking the public's help in identifying a culprit or culprits and are hopeful that home security video, such as from a doorbell camera, might have captured all or part of the incident, which is believed to have occurred between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 781-595-1111.
The department's civil rights officer, Detective Ted Delano, also reached out to the community's religious leaders.
The "Rally for Pride and Solidarity" is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Linscott Park gazebo at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Burrill Street.
Local officials, religious leaders and other community leaders are among those who will be taking part.
"Join us as we condemn hate and increase goodness and kindness, fostering a loving and welcoming community for all," the town's No Place for Hate committee said.
Rabbi Yossi Lipsker of Chabad of the North Shore praised the work of Swampscott police and town hall in their response to the incident. Officials immediately reached out to Lipsker and Rabbi Michael Ragozin of the Congregation Shirat Hayam after the discovery.
"They have not taken this lightly," Rabbi Lipsker said. "They have been all over this and that's very much appreciated."
That response, he said, "is an excellent thermometer of the temperature in this town," Rabbi Lipsker said. "It's just an incredibly warm and coherent and caring place."
It's that response, he said, that is the true reflection of the town, and not the individual responsible for the hateful symbol.
"The idea of responding in this way is to keep sending a message that we will not get comfortable with this behavior," Rabbi Lipsker said. "We will keep calling it out until it stops. If the people doing this are trying to wear us down or have us accept this as normal, we will will never do it. That's the message I believe is at the core of this, that this is not OK, that will will not allow it to normalize."