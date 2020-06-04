SWAMPSCOTT — “The fight continues,” said the Rev. Dr. André Bennett, speaking through a bullhorn as he stood in front of Gov. Charlie Baker’s house Wednesday afternoon.
Bennett, the president of the Essex County Community Organization, and other protesters who stood with him holding Black Lives Matter signs and posters decrying the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, made their final stop in front of the governor’s house in what had been a rolling rally through Beverly, Salem and Swampscott.
Shortly before noon, about 100 cars began to gather near the Cummings Center in Beverly for the rally.
Fara Wolfson, one of the organizers of the event, said that she and others delivered a letter demanding “justice and ... an end to the ongoing war against black people” to Governor Baker, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s department in Middleton and to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office in Salem before heading back to Beverly.
“We will take to the streets in our cars to rally in solidarity with the Minneapolis protesters and others demanding justice for George Floyd,” read a description of the event on Facebook. “George Floyd should be alive today. Instead his name joins the long list of black and brown bodies looted by our white supremacist systems, including those charged with protecting and serving us all... In Minneapolis and all over the country, people are coming together to say ‘Not One More’ even knowing that as you read this, another act of violence is taking place.”
The organizers — which included local social justice groups, human rights activists and North Shore congregations — said they were calling for accountability and solidarity and commitment to action for “George Floyd and others murdered by police.”
The North Shore Black Lives Matter Solidarity Car Rally ended in Swampscott with a peaceful gathering in front of the governor's home on Monument Avenue, with Swampscott and state police troopers looking on.
The cars were parked in a long line down the avenue in front of Baker's house, while on the lawn, Bennett, a youth pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Lynn, spoke through a bullhorn to about 75 people gathered there.
Bennett told them how he had amassed a driving record for being pulled over by police officers because of the color of his skin, or being arrested for simply driving with an expired inspection sticker.
“It is very simple,” Bennett said in an interview afterward, of the message he wanted to convey. “It’s almost redundant at this point, but the message is: Black and brown lives matter. It matters when someone kneels in the neck of one of my siblings for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, and he says, ‘I can’t breathe.’”
Bennett, of course, referred to Floyd's death on May 25 by white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is now charged with Floyd’s murder, and which has sparked protests and demonstrations across the country in the past week.
“He (Floyd) said, ‘My chest hurts, my neck hurts, my back hurts, everything hurts.’ He said: ‘Mama,’ and then he stopped speaking, and he died,” said Bennett.
“The fact that you can stay there for one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, six minutes, and even after you are hearing nothing, you are still there,” he continued, “And your colleagues are standing around. It tells me that to you, that’s not a life, that’s not a life that matters. And our life matters.”
The group's letter, signed by six clergy and human rights leaders, ended with a list of eight demands beginning with the insistence that state, county and community leaders “Stop the violence and aggression by members of law enforcement and publicly denounce such violence when it occurs in Essex County and elsewhere.”
Staff writers Paul Leighton, Ethan Forman and Buck Anderson contributed to this report.