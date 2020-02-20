BEVERLY -- Thirty people were left temporarily homeless by a kitchen fire at the Station 101 apartment building Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to the 101 Rantoul St. complex at 11:45 p.m., according to a post on the Beverly Fire Department Facebook page. They arrived to find the fourth-floor hallway filled with smoke from a kitchen fire in one of the apartments.
Firefighters found a man in the units' bedroom overcome by the smoke and "unresponsive." Once brought outside to fresh air, however, "he became alert and was seemingly uninjured," according to the department's report.
The fire was held at bay by the apartment's sprinkler system, the report said, making it easier for firefighters to put it out completely.
Once the fire was out, crews ventilated the smoke and pulled ceiling tiles damaged by water on floors one, two and three. The local chapter of the American Red Cross was on scene to help the 30 people displaced by the fire.
This story will be updated. Check back later this morning at salemnews.com.
