Boasting more than 250 feet of river frontage, 5.5 acres, and five separate parcels, this exquisite Newburyport property presents an incredible opportunity for a seasoned builder or a “dream come true” for one ambitious estate-owner.
Marketed by Lisa Newman of Laer Realty Partners’ Newman Group, it lists for $4,900,000.
“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop what has been a coveted piece of land for well over 100 years,” says the Realtor. “Everyone in town knows ‘The Bartley Estate’ and of Lou Bartley, the remarkable man who originally owned it. Despite having had only a third grade education, he taught himself how to run just about every machine there was at a local machine shop. When this land became available for sale he literally stuck a shovel in the dirt, determined that the loam was beautiful and proceeded to build a house and his very own shop which would soon become Bartley Engineering.”
Potential buyers will have access to a master plan assembled 11 years ago by the current property owner, Bartley’s nephew by marriage. Included in this assessment are soil conditions, survey, wetland outlines and the development possibilities along with an updated overview of what four ANR house lots would look like.
Plots comprised in this sale are #s 5, 7, 11 Spofford and 570, 572 Merrimac Street. Surrounded by stunning residential homes in Newburyport’s desirable North End, this property is idyllically sited directly across the street from Moseley Park, a serene 16-acre riverfront park. Its wonderful location – literally the entrance to Newburyport - also lends easy access to the commuter rail and Routes 95, 495 and 1.
“I could definitely see a developer putting up four spectacular homes, pulling in a shared dock perhaps. Of course someone who loves the entire thing could come in and build one spectacular house. The possibilities here are endless,” suggests Newman. “No matter who decides to buy it, they will be creating a lasting legacy to be admired for years to come.”
For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this property, call Lisa Newman at 603-944-1062.
AT A GLANCE:
- 5.59 acres
- 5 separate parcels
- 4 Probable ANR residential lots
- 250+ feet of river frontage
- $4,900,000