SWAMPSCOTT — An unusual “open letter” by the lawyer for a Black Lives Matter activist, accusing the Essex District Attorney’s office of “the appearance of race-based bias,” has in turn drawn a rare public response from the district attorney, who called it “a contemptible effort” to further inflame harassment and threats against the prosecutor assigned to the case.
The dispute between North Andover defense lawyer Murat Erkan and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett began in the aftermath of a decision by Blodgett’s office to drop charges against both Ernst Jean-Jacques, 32, of Haverhill, and the 80-year-old woman he was accused of hitting, Linda Greenberg of Swampscott.
Erkan is also calling on Blodgett to bring in an independent prosecutor to review and reactivate the case against Greenberg, alleging that the same prosecutor who prosecuted his client should not also be involved in the accuser’s case as well.
“Though she possessed evidence of his innocence at arraignment, it took a prosecutor in your office over 11 months to dismiss charges against Ernst Jean-Jacques, a Black man,” Erkan wrote in the Dec. 1 letter, which he released publicly. “It took that same prosecutor under 12 hours to dismiss charges against his aggressor, Linda Greenberg, a white woman.”
“The question has been raised: does the Essex County District Attorney’s Office believe in justice for all, regardless of race?” Erkan continued, suggesting that the decision to drop the case the defense lawyer had sought against Greenberg “deepened the rift in a fractured community crying out for fairness, transparency and accountability.”
“It is extremely rare for me, as District Attorney, to engage with defense counsel outside of the courtroom,” Blodgett wrote in response. “But your letter of December 1, 2021 suggesting that the prosecution of the case was motivated by the race of your client, Ernst Jean-Jacques, directly impugns the integrity of a member of my staff and the integrity of this office, and compels me to respond. Aside from its overheated rhetoric, your letter contains outrageous and baseless accusations and several significant omissions and outright mischaracterizations that require correction.”
It’s not the first unusual turn of events in a case that became a rallying point for activists seeking to call attention to racial disparities in the criminal justice system, and which led to an outside investigator being brought in to examine the Swampscott police’s handling of the matter, and for the chair and vice chair of the town’s Select Board calling on the district attorney to drop the charges against Jean-Jacques.
But Blodgett’s office has maintained that the charges against Jean-Jacques were justified, saying he was the “dominant aggressor” in the confrontation at the Dec. 12, 2020, protest near Gov. Charlie Baker’s home, and that his response to having water splashed on him by Greenberg, a pro-Trump demonstrator, was disproportionate. The district attorney also defended not seeking charges against Greenberg.
“We stand by that 100%,” said attorney Leonard Kesten, who was brought in Wednesday by the DA to handle media inquiries.
Kesten said the district attorney’s office dropped the charges against Jean-Jacques only after a series of rulings on motions that would have, among other things, barred prosecutors from telling the jury about the conclusions of the outside investigator while still allowing Erkan to use the report to discredit the work of police investigating the incident.
That’s not what Jean-Jacques’ attorney believes, however.
After the decision to cease prosecution against Jean-Jacques was filed in court, Erkan held a press conference saying that it was based on Greenberg’s “refusal” to testify because she could incriminate herself in the case he’d sought against her.
After police and the district attorney decided last winter not to prosecute Greenberg, Erkan filed a civilian-signed criminal complaint application against Greenberg in April, asking that she face an assault and battery charge for throwing water on his client. A hearing on that application took place on Nov. 23, where Greenberg testified.
But on the morning that jury selection for Jean-Jacques’ trial was set to take place in Lynn District Court, on Nov. 30, lawyers learned that the assistant clerk magistrate who conducted the hearing on the complaint against Greenberg had found probable cause to charge Greenberg with misdemeanor assault and battery.
That led Judge Matthew Nestor to inquire about the potential for what is known as a “Fifth Amendment privilege” against self-incrimination for Greenberg.
During a recess, Greenberg’s attorney, Richard Chambers, was contacted and appeared via Zoom. He was given time to speak with Greenberg.
Meanwhile, prosecutor Danielle Doherty-Wirwicz was drafting a motion to drop the case against Jean-Jacques, citing Nestor’s rulings on pretrial motions.
At some point during the recess, while a clerk but not with the judge was in the courtroom, Erkan contends that Chambers said Greenberg would assert her Fifth Amendment rights.
Blodgett’s office disputes that, saying that at no time did Greenberg say she was no longer willing to testify, a contention Chambers confirms.
After joining the court session on Zoom, while Nestor was still present, Chambers said the judge told him about the complaint being issued against his client — something he hadn’t expected to happen. Nestor had offered him a chance to speak to her, which he accepted.
But given that Greenberg had already testified a week earlier at the clerk magistrate’s hearing on the complaint being sought against her, Chambers said in an interview Wednesday that he did not believe she could subsequently refuse to testify at trial on Fifth Amendment grounds. He said she was ready to take the stand before the case was dropped.
Erkan disputes that, however, citing a list of people in the courtroom, including a clerk and even a friend of Greenberg’s who later posted on social media, who have said they heard Chambers telling the clerk Greenberg would not testify.
A courtroom recording system had been shut off during the recess, which is standard. A Zoom session was also in operation but was not being recorded.
After the prosecutor returned to the courtroom, she asked Nestor to dismiss the case based on his earlier rulings. When the judge did not grant that request, she filed the notice that her office was ceasing prosecution of Jean-Jacques.
Shortly after that, as Erkan and Jean-Jacques, who is known as “Shimmy,” spoke outside court to supporters, Doherty-Wirwicz appeared in a different session at the courthouse and filed a similar notice ceasing prosecution of Greenberg.
Erkan says her decision to do that without first notifying Jean-Jacques was a violation of his client’s rights under the Victim’s Bill of Rights.
Kesten said that Jacques, to his knowledge, is the sole Black person to be charged in connection with the demonstrations. At least three others, who are white, Donald Trump supporters, have been charged with various offenses during the protests.
Among those charged was a 60-year-old white Swampscott man who later pleaded guilty to assault and battery for spitting and coughing on a 20-year-old Black college student.
