This summer, Salem teen Norah Ice will serve as emissary of the arts along with seven other suburban and urban teens from the greater Boston area as the Reach: Summer Outreach Dance/Teen Apprenticeship Dance Program returns to meeting in-person and celebrates its 33rd anniversary. Reach’s free performance will be held on the Boston University campus in the 766 Commonwealth Ave. parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7-8 p.m. (rain location: BU Dance Theater at 915 Commonwealth Ave.).
The Reach program was founded by the artistic co-directors of Dance Collective, a contemporary dance troupe that was based in Boston from 1973 to 2005. It was Martha Armstrong Gray and Dawn Kramer’s vision to select teen apprentices who would experience the artistry and discipline associated with dance, acquire skills for future jobs, and provide thousands of urban youth with a quality art experience. In 2006, Micki Taylor-Pinney, then artistic director of Dance Collective, moved the program to Boston University, where she directs the dance program. Two pieces of Dance Collective repertory, one by Gray and one by Judith Chaffee, longtime artistic director, have been modified and included in the program along with new works created by the company.
There are eight teen apprentices, from Greater Boston communities, that will join professional dancers and college interns to serve as emissaries of the arts.