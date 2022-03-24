MARBLEHEAD — A rebranded Me&Thee is back and ramping up for shows follow a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
Sure, Me&Thee tackled some livestreaming during the lockdown but the pressure of being live music venue without an audience forced some changes.
Like many prior to the March 2020 shutdown, life was good for the non-profit folk music venue at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead on Mugford Street. The all-volunteer organization was in the middle of its 50th year, enjoying its most successful season ever, filling the hall every week, attracting big-name performers like Suzanne Vega.
“Things were going great,” Me&Thee board member and coordinator Anthony Silva said. “Then in March of 2020, we closed down everything, thinking, like the world, ‘Oh this will only be for a few weeks or a few months,’ and here we are two years later, just getting going.”
The reality was the pandemic brought about changes, often unwelcomed, but also provided an opportunity for many to reexamine what’s important.
Last summer, Silva and many of Me&Thee’s 45 volunteers gathered for a potluck and had to ask themselves the hard question. Did they want to continue?
“We asked if it was time to say goodbye to this venue ... We had nothing to be ashamed of, we’d gone on for 50 years but we needed to reinvent this and do it differently. To a person, everybody said yes and volunteered to take on new roles and extended roles and that’s what we’re in the midst of.”
The hiatus provided the chance to rebrand and drop the word “coffeehouse” from its name and change it to Me&Thee Music, which debuted in early March.
“The biggest reason for that,” Silva said, “is we’ve come to realize that folks under the age of 30 or 35 really don’t know what a folk music coffeehouse is anymore. To them, and some even older people, a ‘coffeehouse’ is a Starbucks or a Peet’s or even worse, it’s a coffee shop.
“We had folks coming to the church, young people coming up the street, smartphone in their hand, on a Wednesday morning looking for a cappuccino. The church administrator said ‘you gotta do something about this.’ And on all social media we’re listed as a restaurant, coffee shop, coffeehouse. We’re not, we’re a music series. So we had to label ourselves to reflect what we do. And that is what we do best.”
But what about the yummy baked goods for sale during shows? “We do have dessert and serve coffee, but we want to be known for the music and the wonderful performers we have and not the menu items.”
New energy, new directions
Although folk music will still be the venue’s bread and butter, the new name allows for a wider range of genres to grace the stage. Already booked are a Cajun Zydeco dance party and a 1930s jazz show.
“We did those things when we opened (in 1970). We had storytellers, we even had a mime, we had big bands, we had classical music. We tried everything, we even had films, old films, when we opened. So we’re going to try to expand it and see what we can offer.”
The venue reopened with a show in early March featuring Raymond Gonzalez, a classically trained guitarist and teacher at Salem State.
“It was even more successful than we had even had planned,” Silva said of the opening show.
The show allowed the volunteer crew to work out the kinks of hosting live music with COVID-19 precautions and restrictions for safety’s sake.
Initially, limiting crowds to 100 at the monthly shows, the governing board voted just recently to hold two shows a month in the fall. And once restrictions are fully lifted, the venue will have a capacity of 230 patrons.
Brown Paper Ticket settlement
When the pandemic hit, Me&Thee was forced to cancel its entire 2020 schedule, which featured tickets sold through a company called Brown Paper Ticket.
“What a story,” Silva said. “Brown Paper Tickets collapsed during COVID. When COVID hit, they literally had thousands of venues cancel their shows. I didn’t realize how large they were. They were booking shows all over the world and they were just overwhelmed with people asking for refunds.”
Me&Thee had sold tickets for nine concert through Brown Paper Tickets when the lockdown took hold.
“We knew something was up when they bounced three checks that were already in our bank. They just could not keep up.”
When Washington state’s Attorney General’s Office filed as class-action lawsuit against the ticketing agency, Me&Thee joined, Silva said.
“We just kept up the pressure for those two years — contacting them weekly. They were ordered by the Attorney General to give refunds and they are still in the process. There were venues, dating back to March 2020, who have not gotten their payments yet.”
“We did indeed get our settlement and we decided we will do what Brown Paper Tickets couldn’t do. We established a webpage on website. Hit a button, fill out a form and our volunteers will send you a personal check and coupon for the purchase of tickets, or if you want to make a donation to us and the performers who suffered during COVID,” he said. The settlement was reportedly in the neighborhood of $20,000.
“We’ll use those funds for both of those things — we’re going to make good. We’ve promised to make good — come hell or high water — and we’re doing that. And we’re very proud of that.”
So far, refunds have gone out to over 300 customers. “That’s a lot for a non-profit. We’re just a small organization, we’re made up of people who work for a living, some retirees and some young people,” he said.
“The reaction has been very good. People have been very patient and supportive. And understanding what we do.”
Back to the music
North of Boston music fans are in for a treat when singer-songwriter-activist Jill Sobule brings her show to Me&Thee Music on — of all days — April 1, better known as April Fool’s Day.
To say the Denver-born Sobule is a little zany would be a gross understatement. Her humor shines through in all aspects of her life, her music, her approach to social media, her everything.
Check out her blog and witness her twist on life, on music, on touring and humanity in general.
On her website, see how she uses her photoshop skills to customizing tour posters. Each stop on this tour has its own unique poster. Rochester, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Worthington, Ohio, each get their own take. For the Marblehead show, for instance, the poster features her face superimposed on an oddly garbed body in bizarre turn-of-the-century clothing, some sort of an aviator’s cap, with a stuffed (we hope) critter on her arm. Behind that is a grainy image of a sloop in full sail. Superimposed over the poster is the simple message, “Greetings from Marblehead.”
Sobule’s even sung a song on an episode of “The Simpsons” in 2019. All signs point to the April Fool’s Day show in Marblehead being lots of fun.
Don’t get it twisted, there’s a serious side to Sobule’s satirical approach. In her dozen albums over three decades, she’s tackled issues from anorexia nervosa and shoplifting to LGBTQ issues and the Christian Right.
Her singles include hits like the satirical gem “Supermodel” from the movie “Clueless” and the original “I Kissed A Girl” which was the first-ever openly queer-themed Billboard Top 20 record.
Her most recent album, “Nostalgia Kills,” turns her warm wit and laser focused poet’s eye to awkward youth and grown-up regrets exploring issues society still collectively struggles with.
Her musical resume is definitely A-list. Sobule has performed with Neil Young, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Cyndi Lauper, and the late, great Warren Zevon among others. She was even tapped to induct Neil Diamond into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.