SALEM — This time, officials really, really mean it: If you're coming to Salem this weekend, ditch the car and take the train.
Local officials are asking visitors to the Witch City to again rely on public transit options to get downtown this weekend, as record-breaking turnout is expected for Oct. 23 and 24, the second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend in 2021.
Speaking at about noon on Friday, Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox said garages were already full and destinations were already selling out available tickets not just for Friday, but Saturday as well. Weather is also going to be cool but sunny both days, meaning it's a perfect weekend for hitting the city.
"This isn't the time to do a spontaneous visit to Salem, because a lot of things are selling out," Fox said. "It's just going to make for a better experience if you have plans in place."
But plans must include travel, Fox said, otherwise the trip will begin — and maybe also end — with gridlock and lost time.
"People were sitting in traffic for two hours trying to find parking, and that's completely avoidable," Fox said. "The plans need to include where you're going to park and how you're going to get there."
Officials strongly recommend that those traveling by car to also use commuter rail for the "last mile" of the journey; in other words, drive to Lynn or Beverly, park there, and take the train to the next stop in downtown Salem.
This is also the second weekend for free shuttle busing connecting downtown to two parking lots south of it. Masks are required on the shuttle at all times.
The first route hits Salem High School, 77 Willson St., while the second runs a loop between downtown and the O’Keefe Center at Salem State University, 225 Canal St. Both routes have stops at the new Salem Hospital entrance at 108 Jefferson Ave., giving drivers a third parking lot option midway into the route. All buses drop off at Riley Plaza on the southern end of downtown and run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, including parking and traffic details, visit hauntedhappenings.org.