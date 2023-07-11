BOSTON — Health officials can clamp down on record-high opioid-related deaths by creating a licensing board for recovery coaches who have personal experience overcoming addiction and substance use disorders, Rep. Jim O’Day told lawmakers this week.
O’Day said his proposal targets a workforce shortage and ensures recovery coaches — defined as professionals who use “shared understanding, respect and mutual empowerment to help others become and stay engaged in the process of recovery from a substance use disorder” — are reimbursed for their services.
Under the bill, a 12-member Board of Registration of Licensed Recovery Coaches would be established in the Department of Public Health and authorized to license and regulate recovery coaches, including by establishing an ethical code of conduct for coaches.
“Presently, we have very, very few recovery coaches,” O’Day told the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery during a hearing Monday.
“Knock on wood, we do have some, but presently only MassHealth is supporting them and paying for their services, and they’re limited in how many folks are providing the service. I truly believe that this particular piece of legislation will go a long way in our efforts to get closer involved with those in active addiction to find their way to recovery.”
A companion Senate bill is awaiting a hearing before the Joint Committee on Public Health.
There were 2,357 confirmed and fatal opioid-related overdoses in 2022, marking a 2.5% increase from 2021 and a 9.1% increase from 2016, according to state data released last month.
People experiencing substance abuse disorder may struggle to connect with and trust licensed clinical social workers, O’Day said.
“They want to possibly have the opportunity to speak with someone who actually has walked in the same shoes as that person that’s in early recovery,” the West Boylston Democrat said.
Sen. John Velis, who’s been in recovery for nearly seven years, told O’Day he struggled to see “eye to eye” with highly trained professionals who lacked lived experience. But Velis, co-chair of the committee, expressed comfort interacting with recovery coaches who broke down barriers and enabled him to discuss his own experiences.