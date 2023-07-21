Dominic Gatto’s road to recovery has taken him on a special journey: Making sure families in need get the Christmas they deserve.
“For me, I know when I had my struggles, I really wish I had the resources and people who could help me,” Gatto said. “I did find that, and I want to be a resource and provide support to the community who saved my life.”
July 1 marked one year of sobriety for Gatto, a 35-year-old Peabody native who now lives in Lynn. By that date, he’d also already collected hundreds of toys for his second toy drive through the Gatto Family Toy Drive, known as GFTD, that will be given to families in need this Christmas.
Gatto, his girlfriend Samantha Carey and his 6-year-old daughter Arianna donated over 400 toys and 24 bikes to the South Church Children’s Closet in Peabody and The Gavin Foundation Devine Recovery Center in South Boston last Christmas.
For their second year of giving, they’re hoping to donate 1,000 toys and 50 bikes.
“Christmas should be a happy moment in life for families without having to worry,” Gatto said. “But there’s a whole group of families where that’s far from the case. Christmas is the week before rent is due.”
Gatto originally wanted to spark holiday joy by sponsoring a family. When he approached organizations to do so last year, many of them asked for a $600 or $700 commitment.
That was far more than Gatto spent on his own daughter at Christmas time, and she gets everything she wants, he said. To help more families at a lower cost, Gatto started up GFTD with the goal of buying name-brand toys and bikes on sale or gathering them through donations.
He’s easily spent $2,000 of his own money to fund the drive so far. While his family originally kept the toys in a walk-in closet leading up to Christmas, they’ve had to rent out a storage unit this year.
They also kicked off this year’s drive by buying out three Walgreens of their on-sale toys after Christmas, getting many name-brand toys for just dollars, Gatto said.
The South Church in Peabody helped more than 30 families at Christmas time in 2022 thanks to GFTD and other donations. To help assure these families that toys will once again come this holiday season, Gatto’s family is donating 30 advent calendars to them ahead of Christmas.
“It’s just to bring joy early in the year so that they’re not as stressed out all year long,” Gatto said.
It’s been a family effort to gather the toys, he said. His daughter helps pick out the toys to donate, and has even asked to give some of her own toys to kids in need.
“This girl has turned me into the biggest teddy bear,” Gatto said. “She’s just so innocent, and her outlook on life has helped change mine.”
Gatto has 11 bikes already donated or pledged by donors so far. His family is also gathering clothes for men and women at detox centers and recovery programs.
“Doing this is a huge part of my recovery,” Gatto said. “It feels good to help others and it allows me to be in the mix and make positive relationships with other people in recovery.”
To learn more about GFTD and how to donate, visit the organization’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok pages @GFTDrive, or email gattofamilytoydrive@gmail.com.
