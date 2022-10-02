DANVERS — An electronics recycling drive on Oct. 8 will raise money for the Essex Tech DECA program.
From 9 a.m. to noon, used, broken or unwanted electronics can be dropped off at Essex Tech’s Parking Lot BB, located near the loading docks behind the school’s main building on Maple Street in Danvers.
No wood, paper or cardboard will be accepted. Payments must be made in cash or checks.
All proceeds will go to the DECA club.
“We need your help in continuing to build our DECA program for the years to come so our students can represent our community’s commitment to a cleaner, safer environment,” the program said in a statement. “Together we can make a difference.”
- $5 — Toner cartridges, cell phones, chargers, batteries.
- $10 — Light fixtures, printers/scanner/copiers, PCs/laptops, modems/routers, small electronics, microwaves, radios.
- $15 — Metal filing cabinets and metal desks.
- $20 — Speakers (per pair), vacuums, CRT monitor.
- $25 — Car seats, flat screen monitor, air conditioners, small appliances.
- $45 — Televisions (all sizes).
