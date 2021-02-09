Snow bans will be back in place this afternoon in Salem, Peabody and Beverly, at least, as the region braces for another storm.
The latest weather forecast predicts 5-7 inches of heavy snow to fall throughout the afternoon and late into the night, making travel hazardous.
Some public buildings, such as the Salem Public Library, have already announced they will be closed this afternoon due to the impending storm. The state's COVID-19 testing site at Salem High School is also closed for the day.
Peabody's parking ban goes into effect at 1 p.m., while Salem's snow emergency begins at 2 p.m. (but 4 p.m. for the downtown area). A parking ban in Danvers begins at 3 p.m., and Beverly's ban starts at 5 p.m. A snow emergency in Marblehead begins at midnight.