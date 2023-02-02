Bitter cold will settle in to the region this weekend, leaving many who serve the homeless community working fast to track down and shelter anyone who doesn’t have a warm place to stay ahead of the deep freeze.
An urgent wind chill warning was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon, warning the region of a devastating temperature swing that will take over overnight Friday into Saturday. The dangerously cold wind chill “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the agency’s warning read.
The temperature will gradually drop from a forecasted high of 32 degrees Thursday night to about 15 degrees by 8 a.m. Friday in Beverly, according to the National Weather Service. As the sun sets around 5 p.m. Friday, the temperature will have dropped further to about 6 degrees, and it’s expected to go below zero early in the evening. Temperatures will continue to drop until early Saturday morning, when a forecasted -9 degree temperature will be made even more hazardous by a wind chill of -34 degrees at about 5 a.m.
The wind chill warning is in effect until Saturday at 1 p.m., by which time the temperature will have entered positive territory and could hit double digits. Meanwhile, wind speeds will drop enough that the wind chill will itself reach 0 degrees by sunset Saturday afternoon.
The forecast has prompted many in the homeless community to track down known chronically homeless individuals and get them indoors.
“We’re falling back into our standard procedure in times like this,” said Jason Etheridge, executive director of Lifebridge in Salem and River House in Beverly. “We work very closely with the Community Impact Unit and started working on this particular cold snap as far back as last week.”
Lifebridge will open its warming center in downtown Salem starting Friday at 9 a.m. They expect to run it until at least Sunday morning, according to Etheridge. Across the bridge in Beverly, River House is also seeing a boost in occupancy ahead of the cold.
“We added a few beds at River House, increased our capacity there for the next couple days,” Etheridge said, “and our team works closely with their Community Impact Unit to come up with any solutions that are needed.”
Salem police issued a statement ahead of the storm as well, saying that officers “will be checking on the well-being of unhoused individuals who live in our community. The Salem Police Department asks residents, and visitors, to call 911 if they see someone in distress outside. This will allow officers, and other first responders, to check on our neighbors.”
Etheridge said supporters of the homeless community weren’t necessarily caught off-guard by the sudden shift in weather, even with recent warming trends.
“This is a little surprising in that it hasn’t been too cold this winter. I wouldn’t say we were caught off guard, but this one is surprising folks,” Etheridge said. “If anyone thought they would get through the winter without subzero weather... it isn’t happening.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.