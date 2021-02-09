Residents of Salem, Beverly, Marblehead, Swampscott and Danvers who are ages 75 and older can now register for one of two COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held this week.
The regional clinics will take place Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Friday, Feb. 12, in the gym of the Harrington Building at Salem State University's South Campus, 99 Harrison Road, Salem.
Book an appointment online at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21373514&appointmentType=20287278
The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-scheduled basis. Only schedule one appointment per person. Appointments are for members of currently eligible populations only.
Appointments are subject to the availability of vaccine doses. Additional appointment times will be added as the communities receive more doses of the vaccine.
If you need help making an appointment to receive the vaccine, call 2-1-1.
Qualifying Salem veterans may be able to receive the vaccine directly through the VA. For assistance, call the Salem Veterans Service Office at 978-745-0883.