SALEM — Southern Essex Register of Deeds John O’Brien said he will retire for health reasons in September, more than a year before his term expires.
O’Brien has been dealing with dementia for several years and said he no longer feels that he can finish out his six-year term in office that runs until January of 2025.
“I’m doing all right. However, I think it’s time for me,” O’Brien said Monday.
O’Brien, 71, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease and suffered from short-term memory loss.
Despite the diagnosis, he ran for reelection in 2018 and was elected to another six years in office. He now says he has “good days and bad days” and plans to retire in September.
“My health is such that I promised people if I couldn’t give 100% I wouldn’t stay,” he said. “I just can’t do it, and I don’t want to kid anybody.”
O’Brien, a native of Lynn, is one of the longest-serving elected officials in Massachusetts. He was first elected Register of Deeds in 1976 when he was 25 years old and has been in office for 47 years.
If O’Brien leaves office before his term ends, the first assistant would perform the duties of the register until the Secretary of State appoints someone to serve until the next state election, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The Register of Deeds position will be on the ballot in 2024.
O’Brien and his wife sold their home in Danvers on Feb. 22, according to deed records, and O’Brien said his wife moved to Sarasota, Florida. O’Brien said he has not moved yet, although he acknowledged he has been in Sarasota since Feb. 27 and is not coming back until April 11. He said he plans to be “back and forth” from Florida in his final months in office and will stay with his sister in Lynn when he is in this area.
Registers of deeds must live in the district where they are elected, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s Office. O’Brien said he is not a resident of Florida.
He said he is able to work remotely and by phone and that his absence “is not affecting the operation of the Registry.”
“I’ve got a great staff over there,” he said.
The Southern Essex Registry of Deeds records real estate transactions such as mortgages and deeds for 30 communities. It has 31 employees and is located at Shetland Park in Salem. O’Brien’s salary is $138,519.
Earlier this month, the state began seeking proposals for a new location for the Registry office, in either Salem, Beverly or Peabody. O’Brien said the current space at Shetland Park is much larger than the Registry needs, especially since most of its records are available online. O’Brien said he would like to stay on the job until the move is made.
“It would give me the opportunity to stay on and participate in making sure the Registry that we want is implemented and constructed the right way,” he said.
