BOSTON – A Beverly man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston, for a second time, on a child pornography offense.
Robert Miller, 58, was first convicted, in September 2018, of possession of child pornography in Essex County Superior Court.
For that conviction, he received a three-year probationary sentence and was required to register as a sex offender in Massachusetts.
Miller was arrested again on May 3 of this year and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, for which he was indicted yesterday, May 31.
According to court documents, the current case arose from an investigation of a secure online chat platform often used for, among other things, accessing and exchanging child pornography.
Miller was identified as an alleged member of a large-scale group chat trading child pornography on the platform.
During a search of Miller’s residence, about 15 electronic devices were seized and allegedly found to contain multiple videos depicting child pornography.
Due to Miller’s prior conviction, the charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison with a 10 year mandatory minimum period of incarceration, at least 5 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.