BOSTON — The state’s utility regulators are being urged to update rules that allow companies like National Grid and Eversource to pass along the costs of storm cleanups to their customers.
In a petition to the state Department of Public Utilities, the Conservation Law Foundation asks regulators to deny a request from National Grid to recoup more than $52 million from its customers for damages and electricity restoration costs from a powerful Nor’easter in October 2021.
“Allowing these companies to keep charging customers for storm cleanup over and over is an outrage,” said Johannes Epke, a CLF staff attorney, in a statement. “It should be up to the utilities to make their infrastructure resilient to the frequent, climate-driven storms we’re seeing more and more.”
Under state law, utilities may recover operations and maintenance costs for a limited number of weather events from a “storm” fund paid by consumers in the form of a surcharge tacked on to electricity bills.
Utilities say more frequent and damaging storms, fueled by climate change, are causing major power outages and other disruptions.
In a recent filing to the state Department of Public Utilities, National Grid wrote it incurred costs from responding to nine major storms in 2021 that qualify for cost recovery. The company is seeking to recover more than $103 million.
Those costs included more than $4.3 million from responding to winter storm Orlena in February 2021, and more than $29 million for operational and maintenance costs from the tropical storm Henri, which hammered the Northeast region with heavy rain and winds in August 2021.
Ratepayers will cover most of those costs, if the request is approved by regulators. The storm fund is replenished by a 0.301¢ per kilowatt hour charge tacked on to the standard electricity rate, along with other surcharges for vegetation management, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and solar power.
National Grid, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, contributes $16 million to the fund annually, according to DPU filings.
Under state law, a utility must add up storm-related costs of at least $1.55 million per storm to make its expenses eligible for recovery from the fund. Storms that cause damage in excess of $30 million are ineligible.
Of the nine storms in 2021, National Grid is seeking reimbursement for only one that exceeded the state cap — a damaging Nor’easter in October 2021 that cost the company more than $52 million, according to the filings. The company reports it replaced 133 utility poles, 52 transformers and 16,114 feet of electric wire.
The company asked regulators to allow recovery of more than $51 million though the storm fund, and another $52 million using an “exogenous” storm cost recovery system known as performance-based ratemaking.
In a statement, National Grid notes that the storm cost estimates submitted to regulators won’t increase rates for electric customers, and are intended to justify recovery of 2021 operational and maintenance costs from the storm fund.
National Grid says it has dealt with an average of 10 major storms a year between 2018 and 2022, compared to an average of four a year between 2013 and 2017.
The company acknowledges the frequency and intensity of major storms in recent years has increased, exacerbated by warmer temperatures and the impacts of climate change.
A 2016 law requires state agencies to assess vulnerabilities and adapt to climate change. But advocates say the law excludes private utilities like National Grid and Eversource from complying with the regulations.
The CLF also wants DPU regulators to require National Grid and other electric utilities to undergo climate vulnerability and hazard mitigation planning and to invest in adapting their infrastructure for current and anticipated future impacts of climate change.
“Continuing to approve storm cost recovery requests in the absence of forward-looking plans to adapt infrastructure is both an imprudent use of ratepayer dollars and a threat to the reliability of electric service across the commonwealth,” the group wrote in its petition.
