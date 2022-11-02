SALEM — Janis Night walked along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall Monday, each step bringing her closer to completing a mission: Dragging a body through the streets of the Witch City.
“I said, ‘I’m going to drag a body through Salem,’” Night explained, while describing herself as “a crazy person from Long Island.” “They (coworkers) said, ‘Get out of here,’ and I said, ‘I’ll video!’ This is one of the most fun things I ever did.”
Elsewhere in the city, a plate of spaghetti and meatballs was walking with a jar of Prego sauce and a chef tagging along.
“She’s pregnant!” exclaimed Monica Back-Doherty, pointing to her wife Susie, the jar of sauce. “This is our third set of costumes for the weekend. They were all focused on her belly.”
The final days of the Haunted Happenings season flowed smoothly, with crowd sizes that defied expectations in both good and bad ways, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, speaking to a reporter Monday afternoon.
“The numbers were lower on Saturday than we expected, and higher on Sunday,” Miller said. “Our ability to predict these things isn’t perfect.”
Shifts in crowd control
The city started its road shutdowns earlier than expected to help spread the crowd out, according to Miller. Because of that, the Pedestrian Mall was more passable at peak hours than in prior years, and significantly more activity fanned out along Salem Common, Derby and Washington streets than in the past.
“It went very, very well. It was a younger crowd than last year, certainly plenty of families earlier in the evening,” Miller said Tuesday. “As the night wore on, there were more sorts of young people without families, clearly here to have a good time. Everybody was good-natured.”
In the final hours, a “Huluween” stage sponsored and paid for by the media giant brought a concert-like atmosphere to the northern end of Washington Street. Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” took over as fireworks started launching just before 10:30 p.m. and the explosions yielded to a final encore of crowd favorites.
Derby Street also saw a change in use, as an event stage ran in front of and with its back to Charlotte Forten Park instead of taking it over. All three sites — the Common, Derby Street, and Washington Street — were ready with programmed efforts to keep crowds moving and entertained. Creative Collective secured the Hulu partnership and was responsible for vendor tents and other features on the Common.
“The earlier shutdowns, I realize they inconvenience people,” Miller said. “But I think my overall feeling about this last weekend is the earlier shutdowns, the crowd winds up dispersing throughout Salem earlier, and I think that benefits everybody. We don’t have that crush of people on the walking mall, and the businesses that are a little further afield get more business.”
Police often have to quell “a little bit of disorderly or drunken behavior at the end of the night, and the last two nights were no exception,” Miller said of Saturday and Sunday.
A window was smashed at Sage, a Derby Street business, in an incident that he said “appears to be just a random act of vandalism. The perpetrator was pointed out by a witness.”
Police made four arrests by the end of the night, Miller said, with five others taken into protective custody. The arrests were all minor in nature, he explained.
Police departed from a major part of their closing-night strategies, with a downtown-wide decision to be more hands off with the crowd and let it linger longer than in the past. That included foregoing the traditional police-on-horseback units that force all revelers to vacate the Pedestrian Mall ahead of street sweeping efforts.
This year, visitors were allowed to stay in the midst of the cleanup, often unintentionally catching debris from city leaf blowers moving trash to the middle of the street for a sweeper to later pick up. That activity picked up substantially just before midnight, while a few hundred revelers still lingered downtown — mostly around bars and a late-running event at Old Town Hall.
“What we tried to do is show the crowd the night was over. With the aid of DPW, we began sweeping up and opening streets up, and we were gently letting people know we weren’t letting them wait at the bars anymore,” Miller said. “My professional feeling about moving the crowd like that is if the crowd is not hostile, our efforts to move them should be as gentle as possible.”
Costumes come out strong
Then again, the Greek rulers of the Underworld were on hand as Salem celebrated Halloween this year. So maybe a little chaos is to be embraced.
Standing along Front Street late Monday morning, Jeremy and Kylie Finley, of Salem, held each other and kissed while decked out head to toe — and painted — as Hades, the brother of Zeus and God of the Underworld, and his kidnapped bride-turned-Goddess Persephone.
For the mythical rulers, a visit to Salem on Halloween was a match made in heaven powering a labor of love.
“The face paint (for Persephone), it took four hours to be done, and another two for him,” Kylie Finley said. “And for his hair, another five hours.”
“We had to wake up at 2 in the morning to get everything going,” added Jeremy. “Lots of coffee.”
What the two had in store for them Monday was more than just caffeine-inhibited exhaustion. With each passing person asking to take a photo or complimenting the color of their skin, Jeremy Finley said, it’s clear “everyone loves us here, and everyone is so nice and friendly.”
But for the soon-to-be proud parents of their own little meatball, Salem was also a final opportunity to “go big or go home” as adults. They hit the Witch City after crossing the country from their home state of California.
“This is our last Halloween before we have the baby, so we wanted to do an adult weekend away,” Monica Back-Doherty said. “This is our last hurrah before we’ll be putting a costume on the baby.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
