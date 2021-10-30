BOSTON — When a powerful storm knocked out electricity at the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District in 2017, the sewage treatment plant's operators were unable to stop millions of gallons of sewage from spewing into the Merrimack River.
The plant’s back-up power system was unable to prevent the spill. By the time the electricity came back hours later, the huge amount of sewage had discharged into the river through the facility’s combined sewer outfall pipes.
Lawmakers, environmentalists and municipal leaders say such spills can be avoided and want sewage plants to upgrade their systems.
A proposal being considered on Beacon Hill would require facilities to have back-up power systems that are not connected to the regional electric grid and undergo regular inspections by the state Department of Environmental Protection to ensure those systems will function.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, said the requirements are necessary given increasingly powerful storms that are expected to impact the region, like Wednesday's nor'easter that caused flooding and widespread power outages.
"This is an urgent requirement," she said. "We know that the severity of storms is going to increase, and that means more outages and sewer discharges into the river. So we need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening."
Federal and state regulations require treatment plants to have back-up power, but the reliability of the systems varies.
Some older plants have what's called "duel feeds" that provide power when one section of the regional grid goes down.
"The systems throughout the state vary widely, and we need some consistency to ensure discharges don't happen as a result of power outages," Campbell said.
Wastewater treatment plant operators — including the Lawrence facility — say they've made upgrades but have argued that the proposal would be an unfunded mandate that drives up operating costs.
Sewage accidents caused by blackouts are rare, operators point out, and most facilities have an adequate back-up to keep running through an outage.
Meanwhile, municipally owned treatment plant operators are restrained by Proposition 2½ from spending above and beyond their annual budgets.
But lawmakers and environmental groups say more needs to be done.
Last year, the five sewage systems along the 117-mile river discharged an estimated 350 million gallons of raw or partially treated sewage, according to state data.
The effluent comes from overflow pipes built into decades-old sewer and storm-water systems, which were designed to spill when those systems become inundated.
Environmentalists say the overflows pose health risks to those who use the river for recreation, as well as the communities that draw drinking water from it. An estimated 600,000 people get their drinking water from the Merrimack.
Untreated sewage carries pathogens such as fecal coliform and bacteria that can cause dysentery, hepatitis and other diseases.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.