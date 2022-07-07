PEABODY — What parts of Peabody’s agricultural history do you remember?
That’s what the Peabody Historical Society wants to find out as part of a new project to commemorate the bygone farms that helped build the city into what it is today.
“I love Peabody and its history, and I love my job, but there’s this sense of historical hive mind that so many people could add to this story,” said Nora Bigelow, a curator for the Peabody Historical Society. “What do other people remember?”
Bigelow hopes community members will send in photos, stories or any information they have about the farms and residents who ran them over Peabody’s nearly 400 years of history.
The findings will be compiled together in the Society’s archives and presented on a panel along the city’s Independence Greenway Bike Path.
“A lot of folks are giving the flavor of what Peabody was, and it’s interesting because folks in their 70s and 80s are painting an image of how different the landscape used to be compared to what I’ve known it as over my last 10 years of being here,” said Bigelow.
Founded in 1626, Salem colonists living on the land that would later become Peabody cleared wooded, hilly grounds to grow corn for their families and farm animals. Smaller patches of carrots, cabbage and other vegetables grew outside their homes to supply their kitchens, and apple orchards sprung up around the area.
Over the next 200 years, farmers began to grow crops and raise animals for profit, with the markets for hay, milk and vegetables becoming especially popular.
In 1865, when Peabody was still known as South Danvers, 148 farms took up 7,175 acres of land. There were 447 horses, 115 sheep, 265 pigs and five blacksmiths. Farmers tended to 10,000 apple trees and 168 acres of potatoes, and just over 115,400 gallons of milk were sold that year.
Leather production defined downtown Peabody by 1900, yet farms were still prevalent in West Peabody and parts of South Peabody until the second half of the 20th century when a housing boom following World War II took over much of the countryside.
The Historical Society has already received some stories and photos of what these farms were like.
Arlene Kevitz, who grew up in Peabody but now lives in Georgia, shared that until she was 17, her family drank raw milk from Monson Farm on Winona Street in West Peabody. Another woman recalled that her family’s business, Sunshine Dairy, started up an ice cream stand in the 1960s.
Others looked back on what they used to see — and smell — in town.
“I can’t tell you how many folks remember the smell of the piggeries and leatheries,” Bigelow said.
Today, Dunajski Dairy on Buxton Lane is the last operating dairy farm in Peabody. It opened in 1920 and produces dairy products under the label “Pure Country.”
Brooksby Farm is owned and operated by the city of Peabody. It’s home to farm animals, grows its own vegetables, sells farm goods and also offers programming that teaches children about where their food comes from.
They are the last two agricultural farms in the city, but Bigelow does not want them to become the only markers of this particular past.
The 24-by-36 inch panel about farming in Peabody will be joined by two others along the bike path: One commemorating the city’s rail trail and historical methods of transportation, and another about the historic Jacobs Cemetery off Lowell Street.
“If we can learn something and put those memories out there, then we’re doing our job,” Bigelow said.
Information or photos of former farms can be submitted by emailing Bigelow at nora.bigelow@peabodyhistorical.org, calling the Historical Society at 978-531-0805 or messaging the organization on Facebook by mid-July.
