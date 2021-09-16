BEVERLY — Friends, colleagues and others gathered at North Shore Music Theatre on Sept. 10 to celebrate the life of one of the North Shore’s most beloved community leaders.
The event, “Remembering a Good Man: Celebrating the Life of Jack Good,” was organized by the Beverly Rotary Club and paid tribute to Good, who lived in Essex and died last October at the age of 77.
He volunteered for decades for numerous nonprofit organizations across the North Shore, including the YMCA of the North Shore, Beverly Rotary Club, North Shore Chamber of Commerce, North Shore United Way, and Essex National Heritage Commission.