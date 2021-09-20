MIDDLETON — The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is home to the only monument in the state dedicated to Massachusetts POW-MIAs. The department held its annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, in Middleton.
Each of the names of the state’s 65 POW-MIAs were read, and there was a presentation of the Missing Man Table. Congressman Seth Moulton was the featured speaker, along with remarks from Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, and Newburyport resident William Shuttleworth of Vets Don’t Forget Vets.