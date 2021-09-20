BOSTON — Parents worried about rising COVID-19 infections are raising concerns that schools aren’t offering remote learning options for unvaccinated students and those with weakened immune systems.
During a livestreamed briefing on Monday, several parents urged the Baker administration and lawmakers to provide more alternatives for schoolchildren to study from home until infections drop or they become eligible to get vaccinated.
Josh Sarinana said he is homeschooling his 7-year-old son because Malden schools haven’t given the first-grader the option to learn remotely.
“This is really shortsighted, especially with the delta variant,” Sarinana said. “My concern is that students’ health is being put in jeopardy.”
Nelly Medina, of Worcester, said she is concerned about sending her 5-year-old son — who has asthma and is unvaccinated — to school.
“Our school district doesn’t have a remote learning option,” she said. “They never took into consideration high-risk children, or children with high-risk relatives with cancer and respiratory illnesses, which is quite frustrating.”
Vatsady Sivongxay, executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said many parents have “justifiable concerns” about sending their children to school unvaccinated and want options for remote learning.
She said those concerns are shared by parents of vaccinated children who are immunocompromised.
“While parents have been calling for remote access learning this fall, we feel that the state and decision-makers are not hearing our need for this,” Sivongxay said.
Gov. Charlie Baker supported mask requirements and other health precautions for students returning to schools this fall, but he is adamant that the state not go back to remote learning, even if there’s a major spike in COVID-19 cases.
He has cited an uptick in mental health issues among students who were forced to study from home last year during the pandemic.
“One thing we all learned last year is that remote learning, for many kids, did not work, and there’s a lot of evidence that in-person learning does,” Baker told reporters on Monday. “Going forward, our primary focus is going to be on doing everything we can to keep kids in school.”
While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, more than 5 million have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 460 have died, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Cases among unvaccinated kids have risen with the highly contagious the delta variant.
It’s not clear when the vaccines will be available to children 12 and younger, who currently are not eligible to receive the drugs.
Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday announced that clinical trials found their COVID-19 is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The drugmakers will send the finding to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will then decide whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine in children.
Cambridge-based Moderna is still testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children to determine whether it is safe and effective.
Trial results for children younger than age 5 come later this year, the drug companies have said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.