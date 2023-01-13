PEABODY — Officials aren’t letting another rejection from the state stop them from pushing for a new Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
The city was denied grant funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Core Program last month to rebuild the high school, constructed in 1970, and the Center Elementary School. But the district hopes that a warning status over the high school’s facilities on its recent accreditation renewal might turn the tides in their favor.
The New England Association of Schools and Colleges applauded the school’s communication with staff, students and families; the continued operation of its virtual education program; co-teaching programs in 9th grade English and math classes; the school’s new attendance policy and education overall, in a Dec. 19 letter to the School Committee.
Yet NEASC has put the school on warning status because a roof that was partially replaced in 2018 continues to leak, a 15-year-old HVAC system often leaves many rooms without heat in the winter — which forced some science labs to be unusable in 2018 — or overheats others, an inadequate electric system often has thrown circuit breakers in some rooms, the water quality is unsafe, mice and rodents have been living in the building, module classrooms don’t have running water or bathrooms, and because there is insufficient bathroom and handicap access and a lack of storage, according to NEASC’s report.
“Any repairs are really band-aids at this point, because there are so many inadequate physical features of the current building that the cost of repairs is not cost-effective in the long-run due to infrastructure needs of the buildings,” School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne said.
These issues are the only reason why the school has been given a warning status, she said.
NEASC’s report will be included in the district’s next MSBA application to help show the state why a new school is so important, Griffin Dunne said. Peabody also plans to submit the statement of interest required to apply for funding early on in the state’s application period, which opens Friday and ends April 14.
Superintendent Josh Vadala urged community members who have “the ear of a politician or legislator” to push for Peabody’s spot in the MSBA’s Core Program this year.
“Our community deserves it, and I am optimistic this year,” Vadala said at Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting. “Collectively as a community, we pull together for a lot of things, and I think it’s really time that we start to make a little bit of noise about Peabody High School getting into the program.”
Talks of a new high school in Peabody have been ongoing for many years. The city chose not to rebuild the facility in the early 2000s despite a sizable reimbursement that would have come from the state. Mayor Ted Bettencourt made a new high school a key point in his 2019 State of the City address. At the time, he asked the School Committee to start applying for state funds for the project, noting that this process would take several years to complete. The district has applied about five times since 2015, Griffin Dunne said.
An updated district or citywide facilities report outlining the conditions of Peabody’s school buildings would help their case, Griffin Dunne and fellow committee member Jarrod Hochman said. The district is still working off its last one, which was conducted in 1998.
“This is a conversation I think is going to take longer than just tonight, and we need to get some more information about the cost associated with it, the time frame associated with it, and hopefully we can work with our partners at City Hall in a citywide strategic plan that would include a facilities plan so that we can absorb some of that cost and share some of that cost in perhaps a more efficient way through some grant funding that might be available through City Hall,” Hochman said Tuesday night.
The 1998 report informed much-needed repairs to the high school in 2004 and 2010, but not all of those improvements have held up, Griffin Dunne said. That’s the case with 14 modular classrooms that were added to the school in 2004 and are now falling apart, she said.
The district has been largely reactive instead of proactive to facilities issues, Griffin Dunne said. This has led to smaller-scale assessments over the years to target specific issues in buildings.
“I think people have just continued to use the 1998 report because it’s been available,” she said in an interview. “It’s hard to believe it’s 25 years old. I’ve tried to pin people down to make a master plan, a capital plan over the years, but it’s very difficult to get that support.
“It is very frustrating to make decisions that are necessary without this kind of information being readily available,” she said. “It delays everything.”
There are two ways to go about a district-wide assessment, she said. Hiring an outside company to come in to do the report like what happened in 1998, or using city staff.
This report could also help get the state to replace the Center School. On top of myriad other issues, that school doesn’t have designated spaces for a cafeteria, gym or auditorium — just one room that serves all three of these purposes.
“It’s not even big enough to play an official basketball game in there for the fifth-graders,” Griffin Dunne said. “The burden on the staff is huge because of scheduling, and custodians have to wheel tables in and out for breakfast and lunch. It’s a very labor intensive process.”
It’s a tough job for the MSBA to wade through its pool of candidates each year, she conceded. In 2022, it received 54 applications from 46 school districts.
“I really do understand how limited their funding is, and they are so cognizant of the needs of Massachusetts schools and frustrated as well that they just can’t fix every school presented to them for the programs,” Griffin Dunne said.
She said she hopes continued efforts to get state funding, and possibly a new facilities report, will lead to at least a new high school.
“There’s a lot of great learning going on up there, and it would only get better with a modern building,” she said.
