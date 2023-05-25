BEVERLY — A major renovation of City Hall will transform the building into a “modern space” that will meet the needs of both employees and the public, while retaining its historic character, according to a presentation Tuesday night.
Architects hired by the city to lead the design and construction said the project will increase the size of City Hall by using the former police station space that is attached to the building. The old police station could be renovated and expanded with the addition of another story, or it could be knocked down to make way for a completely new addition to City Hall.
Either way, using that space will allow the city to bring back departments that have been forced to locate elsewhere due to a lack of space, such as the Health Department at the Senior Center and Municipal Inspections at the GAR Hall.
The presentation was made by Finegold Alexander Architects, a Boston-based firm that has been selected by the city. Architect Lara Pfadt said the company has interviewed City Hall staff in every department about what they would like to see in a newly renovated building and is reviewing various options.
“We heard that the building is historic and they all want to honor it,” Pfadt said. “We all want to honor the history of Beverly. But it has to be a new, transformed modern space.”
Tuesday night’s meeting at City Hall was hosted by the city to get feedback from the public about what they would like to see. About 30 people attended, and seven residents spoke.
City Hall, located 191 Cabot St., was built in 1783 and has served as the town or city hall since 1841. It has not been significantly updated since the 1930s. Pfadt said some staffers have to shut down their computers before they turn on a microwave oven because of the outdated electrical system. Due to a lack of space, closets are being used for offices, copiers are located in the hallway, and the breakroom is in a small space in the basement.
The newly renovated building would have all new mechanical systems, improve accessibility, make better use of natural light, and turn City Hall into a “universally welcoming and acceptable building,” Pfadt said.
“Everyone needs to feel welcome who comes through the space,” she said.
Pfadt said they are looking at three main options for the renovation — keeping the former police station and adding another story to it; taking down the former station to its foundation and using the foundation to build a new addition; taking down the police station and the foundation, which would enable an addition to be built on a new footprint and move it away from the adjacent cemetery.
Officials have said the renovation work involves the building’s interior and would not affect its historic brick facade.
Also under consideration is moving the City Council chambers, where City Council and other public meetings are held, from the third floor to the first floor. The main entrance to the building could be shifted to the side where the parking lot is located, making it more accessible.
“I love the idea of the council chamber being down on the first level,” Lothrop Street resident Robin Luna Whitman said. “It would be a more welcoming and inviting place. City Hall is a beautiful building but it’s not very welcoming from the outside.”
The architects said parking, which is already limited, could be problematic, especially with the addition of the departments that are now located elsewhere. Mayor Mike Cahill pointed out that the Health Department and Municipal Inspections have a fleet of about 10 vehicles for inspectors. He said the city is looking at using one of its municipal lots to keep those vehicles overnight, and to charge the ones that are electric.
One option is to use some of the “pocket park” outside City Hall for parking, but residents said the city should not reduce the size of the park.
“We have so little green space in downtown Beverly that I would hate to sacrifice that green space for parking spots,” Caroline Mason said.
Pfadt said the renovated building is being planned with the city’s sustainability goals in mind. One consideration is to heat and cool the building with geo-thermal wells, which was done at the new police station. The city could also re-use the old police station’s concrete foundation if the station is knocked down, which would save on carbon emissions.
“The goal is to make this a net-zero building,” Cahill said.
Former City Clerk and City Councilor Wes Slate told the architects that the plans should include a suitable space for the city’s vital records, historic documents and other files and equipment that are now kept in the basement. Pfadt said the foundation of the former police station would be a “great place” for climate-controlled storage.
Slate also asked about the possibility of adding a fourth floor to City Hall, which the building had at one time. Pfadt said adding a fourth floor would raise structural concerns and be more costly.
The renovations could cost as much as $25 million, the manager for the project told the City Council earlier this year. Cahill has said the work would start next spring and take about two years. City departments would move temporarily into the former Family Dollar building on Cabot Street, which the city is planning to take by eminent domain.
