PEABODY — Renovations at Center Elementary School are beginning to take shape.
Starting Monday, crews will head into the school for five to six weeks to start a two-year phased renovation of the Irving Street building that was constructed in 1954.
While upgrading aged heating, electrical and plumbing systems will relocate all Center School pupils to other schools for the 2024-2025 school year, some work will be done by the end of this summer.
The company Ultimate Asbestos will remove floor tiles containing asbestos from the building and Dimauro Flooring will retile the first and second floors of the school over the next two months, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the City Council at its June 20 meeting.
“I saw this as really the second major issue at the Center School, the first being the heating system,” Bettencourt said. “But to be able to do this work now really takes a load off in (upcoming) concerns.”
The summer 2023 stage of the work will total about $500,000, Bettencourt told city councilors. Replacing the heating system alone will cost roughly $2 million to $2.5 million, and is expected to take 12 to 18 months, Superintendent Josh Vadala said this spring.
City Council unanimously approved funding for this phase of the project last month and will have to approve funding for the major repairs, such as replacing the heating system, this fall.
Vadala told councilors on June 20 that 48 pupils from Center School will transfer to other schools in the city for the 2023-2024 school year, leaving just under 400 students in the building.
The option to transfer a year early was given to parents this spring to help families settle into a new school before Center shuts down for work. Of the students who are leaving, most will head to South School, Vadala said.
This work is needed to keep the building operating until the city can build a new Center School, since the heating system won’t last another 10 years, Vadala said this spring.
A push for a new Peabody Veterans Memorial High School from the Massachusetts School Building Authority has put a new Central School on the back burner for now, since school districts can only apply for aid to build one new school building at a time.
An MSBA renovation project at the Welch Elementary School is wrapping up this fall.
As for the Center School, Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin said on June 20 that redistricting could not only help keep Peabody schools from being densely populated, but could have prevented the need to uproot Center School students for one year, with only one year’s notice.
“If we could be more forward thinking, and with respect to the Center School, if we knew we were going to close it down, redistricting or moving the children out annually for the past five years, you’d have an empty school right now in order to do some repairs on,” Manning-Martin said.
“We need to really make difficult decisions.”
At the meeting, Bettencourt said the COVID-19 pandemic and renovations at local elementary schools over the last few years has delayed the redistricting process, but that the city is still moving ahead with it.
Ward 6 Councilor Mark O’Neil encouraged Vadala and his team to make sure each school in the city has its own preventative maintenance plan.
Vadala said funding for preventative maintenance on school buildings has been put aside in the fiscal year 2024 budget, which was approved by the City Council at the June 20 meeting, and that these plans are already in place.
“Let’s make sure that these (newer) schools have what they need as well as making sure that we’re being as efficient as we can (with our older schools),” he said.
