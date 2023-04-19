PEABODY — Center Elementary School will be closed for the 2024-25 school year to undergo what district leaders are calling much needed renovations.
Peabody has applied to have both the Center School and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School rebuilt by the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the last several years. But the district recently learned that the MSBA will only consider one project per district at a time.
Because renovations at the Welch Elementary School kicked off last year, PVMHS wasn’t eligible to get selected by the state then. and since the district needs a new high school more, the Center School likely wouldn’t be redone in the next decade, Superintendent Josh Vadala said.
“Looking at the long-term vision of the district, we really need a new high school. Especially since it serves all of our students,” Vadala said. “We need a state-of-the-art high school to prepare kids for college and careers.”
Upcoming work
The Center School was built in 1954 on Irving Street and has aging heating, electrical and plumbing systems that the district has serious concerns about, Vadala said.
The heating system is so old that it wouldn’t last the district another 10 years, maybe three or four at most, he added.
“We just know that this heating system isn’t going to last until we’re able to build a new school, and we don’t want to be stuck in an emergency situation where the heat goes out and we have to relocate students and staff on a whim. We want to do this proactively.”
The school will go offline for the 2024-25 school year so that upgrades can be made to the building, including replacing the heating system. That new system alone will cost between roughly $2 million to $2.5 million, and it could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for the system’s parts to get delivered, Vadala said.
Because of that, it will take more than just a summer vacation to get the work done.
“We’ve been trying to do long term planning and figure out the best way forward,” Vadala said. “We have a number of aging buildings, so we want to plan ahead and do things proactively.”
Work will start in the summer of 2024 and continue into that school year. There’s no official bid on the project yet or overall projected cost, but it will be in the millions, Vadala said.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt also still has to secure funds and approval of the project from the City Council.
“I intend to seek City Council approval for some Center School work with a submission later this month and hopefully a vote in May,” Bettencourt said, adding that the project would be paid for by the city.
Some minor work will be done this summer ahead of the schools’ fall opening, including asbestos floor tile abatement. The district has also conducted air quality tests in the building, which showed that airborne mold spore levels were within normal ranges, according to the test’s results that are posted on the district’s website.
The test was conducted by the environmental consultant Occuhealth Inc. While the company did not find any immediate health and safety concerns, it recommended that Peabody replace water-damaged ceiling tiles and confirm that mold isn’t present in hidden water damaged areas, along with inspecting and repairing masonry walls that have likely been damaged by rain water leaks.
Occuhealth also recommended that the city ensure floor drains are not back-flowing septic or sewer gas odors, according to the report.
The city has already replaced water damaged ceiling tiles in the school, Vadala said. More work like this will be conducted this summer, he added.
Students to move into other schools
Even though the school won’t shut down until summer 2024, the district is allowing Center School families to relocate to other schools starting in the fall. Especially if their students are currently in third grade and want to settle into another elementary school before heading to middle school.
Center School families have priority in the district’s open enrollment process this year, and had until April 14 to decide if their students will stay at the Center School next year.
“We understand this is a big move that’s very emotional and personal for families,” Vadala said. “We want to make sure we give the Center School families and teachers plenty of time to understand what we’re doing and plan ahead.”
Vadala anticipates that about 40 to 50 students will leave Center School for the 2023-24 school year, but that 90% of the school’s 440 students will stay until work begins.
Officials are considering moving the city’s integrated preschool from the McCarthy Elementary School to free up some space for Central School students there, but there’s no solid plans around that yet, Vadala said. There will be more information in the fall that will give those parents 10 to 12 months to prepare, he added.
The city did look into moving the school’s population to another site altogether, but there’s no available building large enough to accommodate it, Vadala said. Remaining students and staff will be moved to schools throughout the district during the 2024-25 school year. No staff will lose their jobs, and no modular classrooms will be added to school buildings, he said.
The district has already tested this method during the renovations of the Welch Elementary School this school year, which moved fourth and fifth graders and some teachers to other parts of the city.
“That process we used was very successful because we took our time and met with families individually,” he said.
But some Center School parents have been concerned by the process so far. Diana Ricardo said at a March 28 School Committee meeting that while there was a meeting to inform parents of the work and the 2024-25 building closure, they still had more questions than answers when it was time to choose what to do for their kids.
“A lot of us have reached out for more information and with questions we don’t have answered,” Ricardo said at the School Committee meeting. “We get responses, but it’s not with the answers that we’re looking for, so it’s hard to make a decision on what’s best for our children for the upcoming school year without having an actual plan to review.
She’s particularly concerned if the district will keep Central’s fifth graders together and how the city will manage to fit more kids into its other schools, she said.
“It seems like a very loose plan and that you’re just shooting from the hip,” she added.
The district reached out to parents as soon as it found out that the Center School would go offline for a year, Vadala said in an interview.
“Our goal is to be as transparent as possible and sometimes that means saying that we don’t have all the answers,” he said.
The district also still plans to apply for a new school building for Central even after the upgrade work is complete.
“We do believe that the school is a very important building and location in the city, and it has a very proud community,” Vadala said. “It’s a wonderful school with a really great culture and we want to do everything we can to preserve it.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.