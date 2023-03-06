DANVERS — Joan Trumpauer Mulholland is famously known for the back of her head.
It was May 28, 1963, when she sat in solidarity with Black patrons at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi. A white crowd, incited by the act, poured condiments on her head. They put out cigarettes on activist John Salter’s neck and kicked Memphis Norman, who was Black, as he curled up in a defensive posture on the floor.
“I sat down. That’s when I became a problem,” she explained in a film shown during a discussion at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers Thursday night.
She was looking away from the camera when a photographer captured her in one of the most famous images of the civil rights movement. But her presence was at the forefront of change throughout the 1960s.
She was a part of more than 50 sit-ins by the time she was 23 and participated in the March on Washington, The Meredith March and the Selma to Montgomery March, in addition to joining the Freedom Riders, an integrated group of passengers who traveled on buses throughout the South to protest segregated busing.
She knew civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Stokely Carmichael and U.S. Rep. John Lewis. She was arrested multiple times for aiding in the movement, and wears her mugshot proudly to this day on a white T-shirt that says, “This is my government issued ID.”
“In the movement as a white outsider, I never got involved in any demonstration that I was not invited or encouraged to join,” Trumpauer Mulholland told the crowd at Holten Richmond. “And I always followed the leadership of the Black folks who were the organizers.”
Trumpauer Mulholland spoke about her experiences fighting for racial justice to Danvers residents throughout the day.
She started the morning at an assembly for eighth-graders at Holten Richmond, and also talked to fifth-graders at the Willis E. Thorpe School and civics students at Danvers High.
She was joined by her son Loki Mulholland, an author and award-winning filmmaker who has dedicated much of his career to sharing his mother’s story.
“The impact of the past is still with us, because we’re all downstream of that,” he said on stage beside his mother Thursday night.
The country has now elected its first Black president and vice president, something that seemed impossible to many in the 1960s. Yet redlining, discriminatory voting practices and other forms of racism are still very much present today, Trumpauer Mulholland said.
“My generation took care of legal segregation and we got the Voting Rights Act. But we’re rolling back,” she said. “We’ve got all that underlying attitude of discrimination that made for the legal segregation, and that discriminatory attitude is coming back stronger than ever.”
Just as she told students earlier in the day, she called on the crowd at Thursday night’s event to speak up when they see injustice.
“Pick a specific issue that you want to deal with. Get a specific plan of action along with other people who agree with you, and remember that you take your issue to the streets,” she said. “The lawyers take it to the court and the press takes your issue to the world. Always remember the power of the press.”
“Not enough well-intended people speak up enough,” her son added. “We have to be willing to do that and do it constantly when we hear (racism) in conversations, off-jokes, whatever else it may be. Racism is a white disease we ask everyone else to cure. We’re the ones who should be doing something about it.”
Loki Mulholland has won numerous awards for his film, “An Ordinary Hero: The True Story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland,” which tells the story of his mother’s fight alongside fellow activists.
He showed clips of the film Thursday night, and recalled the impact he’s seen his mother have on those around her.
One of the most inspiring moments, he said, was when she was awarded the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award alongside Ruby Bridges in 2015.
“Ruby took me aside and said, ‘Your mom’s a national treasure.’ That came from Ruby Bridges,” he said. “Like, wow.”
Trumpauer Mulholland first realized she wanted to make a difference when she was 10 years old.
While visiting her grandmother in a poor coal mining town in Georgia, she joined a friend in sneaking away to the Black neighborhood they were forbidden to go to. They found homes and buildings even sadder than those used by poor white folks, and once the Black residents saw them, they were quick to get out of sight to avoid being wrongly accused of hurting them, as was so often the case in the Jim Crow South, she said.
The worst part was when the girls stumbled upon the school for Black children: A run-down, one-room shack that didn’t have glass in its windows or a playground outside.
“I knew in contrast to the brand new brick white school that was the fanciest building for miles out the other end of town, that this was not right,” she said.
“This was not doing what we’ve been taught in Sunday School. and though I couldn’t have put it into words at that point, when I had the chance to do something to make things the best they could be for everybody in the South, I would seize the moment.”
Danvers’ Director of Equity and Inclusion Jasmine Ramón organized the event with help from the town’s Human Rights Committee and other departments. She called Trumpauer Mulholland’s words energizing and inspiring, and she especially enjoyed seeing kids interact with her at the schools Thursday, she said.
“There was one little girl who talked a little bit about her experience and how she’s tried to create belonging and be inclusive in her own way,” Ramón said. “I was like, ‘Yes, there we are. This is where it is.’
“There was just something about the energy in the room at the different grade levels where the kids gave just this rapt attention to Joan…,” Ramón said. “It was beautiful in personal and professional ways.”
