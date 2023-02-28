DANVERS — Civil Rights activist and former Freedom Rider Joan Trumpauer Mulholland will speak in Danvers Thursday about the ongoing fight for racial equity and her own experiences with civil disobedience.
The free, moderated discussion with Trumpauer Mulholland and her son Loki Mulholland, a filmmaker and author, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Holten Richmond Middle School.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and certified child care for children over 6 years old will be available through the Danvers Recreation Fun Club. Those interested in child care during the event must pre-register by Wednesday by emailing Phil Michienzi, assistant director of the child care programs, at pmichienzi@danversma.gov.
Trumpauer Mulholland participated in over 50 sit-ins and demonstrations to protest segregation by the time she was 23 years old, according to her foundation’s website.
She participated in the famous 1963 Jackson, Mississippi, Woolworth’s Sit-in, the March on Washington, The Meredith March and the Selma to Montgomery March in the 1960s in addition to joining the Freedom Riders, an integrated group of passengers who traveled on buses throughout the South to protest segregated busing.
She has received the 2019 International Civil Rights Museum Trailblazer Award, the 2018 “I Am a Man” Award, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Incorporated Annual Award of Honor and the Anti-Defamation League Annual Heroes Against Hate Award.
Her son is a regional Emmy-winning filmmaker who creates films on race and other social justice issues, including "The Uncomfortable Truth," an award-winning film that dives into the history of racism in America. He also published a biography of his mother, "She Stood For Freedom," in 2016.
For more information about the event, contact jramon@danversma.gov.