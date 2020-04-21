SALEM — After more than three decades in the city's police department and six years representing Salem as a state representative, Paul Tucker can say he's seen a lot.
But he'll admit he hasn't seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
For that, Tucker is insisting that the region stay vigilant in its response to the pandemic — even as statistics start to favor the idea of reopening the state.
"Before Sept. 11, nobody wanted to be searched. Nobody wanted to stand in line to get on an airplane," Tucker said in a live-streamed interview with The Salem News early Monday afternoon. "After 9/11 ... people were patient and calm. But a few years after the event, it's almost like we go backwards a little bit."
The comments came not long after Gov. Charlie Baker, a Swampscott resident, said he's looking for 14 straight days of declining numbers before the state reopens for business.
COVID-positive case stats will soon start falling, Tucker admitted. Because of that, social distancing and staying home is now more than ever a critical need.
"We need to keep up the vigilance. We need to keep up the social distancing, the wearing of the masks, the using of disinfectant," Tucker said. "What I think would be awful is if we start to ease off a little bit and find ourselves right back in this situation a few months from now."
Since the region started shutting down ahead of the spread of COVID-19, Beacon Hill has been in a "skeleton crew" state through an informal session. That, he explained, can make work a little more daunting — especially for someone trying to get something passed to help folks back home.
"There will only be a handful of state reps in there," Tucker said. "The problem is anytime you want to do some of these big pieces of legislation, in the informal session, all it takes is one objection. And we saw that last week with some of the objections on moratoriums for rent and evictions."
Ultimately, Tucker said, "we were able to get it done."
"The machinery of government can't stop. Clearly there's so much work to be done," Tucker said. "What we're bumping into, though, is some of the arcane rules that govern how we actually do our jobs."
Fortunately, the work at home is a little easier. Tucker noted a list of contacts he's been building to help constituents with needs, which he's gone to for everything from helping a Salem organization get a vehicle registered and street legal to helping bike shop owners open as essential businesses, an effort he teamed on with Beverly state Rep. Jerry Parisella. He also noted efforts with state Sen. Joan Lovely to boost veteran services support.
"It may not seem like the biggest thing in the scheme of things," Tucker said, "but it's big to somebody."
Tucker stressed that residents keep the momentum going with social distancing and only leave the house for essential business. He used a statement from a protester saying unemployment kills to outline his example.
"COVID-19 kills. We can handle the unemployment," Tucker said. "We can make the economy come back stronger again. We can take care of the folks at the local level — exactly what we're doing. But we can't do it if people start to take the foot off the gas and think we can immediately open the country and get right back again."
