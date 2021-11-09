BEVERLY — A judge on Monday revoked the bail of a Beverly auto repair shop owner who, police say, was taking advantage of his position in order to grope and kiss women who had taken their vehicles to him for service.
The ruling by Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman means that Hysenj Baliqi, the owner of Zeni's Auto on Cabot Street, will remain in custody for 90 days. After that bail revocation expires, he'll have to post a total of $50,000 on the two newer charges, and remain confined to the family's 119 Bridge St. home on house arrest, monitored by a GPS bracelet. He was also ordered to have no contact with any of the women.
Baliqi, 62, who was already facing two prior allegations of indecent assault and battery for incidents last summer and in September, was also arraigned Monday afternoon on a new charge involving a woman who says he touched and kissed her inappropriately back in March. She made a formal complaint to police last month after the other allegations against Baliqi became public.
Baliqi's attorney, Robert Griffin, who had previously referred to video evidence he believes contradicts the women's accounts, did not initially seek to show those videos to the judge during the hearing Monday.
But when it became clear that Chapman was going to revoke Baliqi's bail, Griffin asked the show the images from surveillance cameras he said he advised his client to put up in his business after the first allegation in July.
"The video speaks for itself," Griffin told the judge after playing the recordings. "It doesn't add up to what the reports say."
But prosecutor Ann Marie Gochis argued that the videos showed only part of the interactions between Baliqi and the women, and that none of the videos cover the relevant time periods.
Chapman said there is no identification of the people in the videos, and that while he assumes the defense lawyer is making a good-faith representation that they are the women who made the complaints, he shared the prosecutor's view that they do not show the entire episode. Chapman granted the prosecutor's motion to revoke Baliqi's bail from the first case.
The judge did say that if Griffin can provide additional evidence, he will reconsider the decision.
During the hearing, Griffin stressed his client's strong roots in the community, where he'd run the shop for 15 years. He said the shop is closed now.
A pretrial hearing via Zoom was set for Nov. 30.