DANVERS — A Maine man was sentenced to three to five years in prison Wednesday for a drunken ‘plow rage’ episode on Route 95 last year.
David Matthew Peck, 59, of York Beach, Maine, was found guilty by a Salem Superior Court jury earlier in November of drunken driving, driving recklessly to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.
On Thursday, following a separate jury-waived proceeding, Judge Thomas Drechsler concluded that the conviction was his third for drunken driving, and imposed the state prison term.
Peck was already on probation for a January, 2020 drunken driving arrest in Newbury when, on Feb. 7, 2021, he was driving south on Route 95 in Rowley.
Peck ended up behind a row of snowplows and traffic. Police said at the time that he attempted to pass another driver and sideswiped that vehicle, then rammed it.
Witnesses estimated that once the plows got off the highway, Peck sped up to at least 85 miles an hour. When state police found him, he’d crashed his Acura into a guardrail near the exit for the Ferncroft rotary and Route 1 in Danvers.
While Peck was originally charged with having five prior convictions, his attorneys, David Yannetti and Michael Chinman, argued that the first two cases on Peck’s record, in 1983 and 1987, were during a time when Maine had a law that treated drunken driving as a civil matter.
During the jury portion of the trial, Drechsler granted a motion for a directed verdict of not guilty on a fourth charge of resisting arrest.
Peck, a restaurant owner in Maine, was also previously ordered to serve jail time for violating his probation in the 2020 Newbury case while the new case was pending.
