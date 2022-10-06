BOSTON — The state's hospitals have expanded beds for psychiatric patients but staffing issues are keeping them from filling them, according to a new report.
A report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found that of 56 facilities that have 2,858 licensed inpatient psychiatric beds, 568 of those beds, about 20%, are offline because of staffing shortages. The majority of the vacancies are for college-educated mental health workers, the report noted.
"The behavioral health crisis in Massachusetts — and across the nation — has continued to worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency, with critical workforce shortages being among the most significant barriers for individuals seeking access to acute inpatient care services," the report's authors wrote.
The staffing shortages have increased the number of psychiatric patients "boarding" in hospital emergency rooms as they wait for beds in state-run facilities, the report claimed.
As of late September, at least 597 individuals, including 95 children, were being boarded in 50 hospitals across the state while awaiting mental and behavioral health services, according to the hospital association, which keeps a weekly tally.
"Compounding the problem is the fact that settings across the continuum are stressed as well," said Leigh Simons Youmans, director of MHA's heath care policy.
"Patients ready for discharge from inpatient psychiatric beds can wait for weeks or months on inpatient floors while they wait for post-acute, community-based, and Department of Mental Health continuing care beds to become available, further limiting the number of available inpatient beds for those that need them," she said.
Under state and federal health care guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and to cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
The move is the latest aimed at addressing a mental health "crisis" that experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.