BOSTON — Massachusetts colleges and universities have fielded hundreds of claims of sexual misconduct on campus involving students, staff and educators, many of which weren’t investigated, according to a new state report.
The report by the state Department of Higher Education — the first of its kind required under a new law — found that in 2020 colleges and universities in the state recorded more than 900 incidents of sexual assault and violence.
A majority of the reported incidents, or about 600, involved claims made by students against other students. Other cases involved allegations made by students against staff members as well as many anonymous complaints.
Still, of those 900 incidents only 136 reported cases of sexual misconduct were ultimately investigated by law enforcement agencies, according to the report. Most of them were student-on-student allegations.
The report said 143 individuals were found responsible for violating a college or university’s policies prohibiting sexual misconduct. In 99 of those cases, students were the violators, with the other 44 involving staff, according to the report.
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker requires public and private colleges and universities to to identify, prevent, and respond to campus sexual violence.
Under the law, schools are required to report the “frequency and nature of sexual misconduct” at institutions of higher education annually and conduct sexual misconduct climate surveys at least once every four years.
Advocates say the numbers highlighted in the report belie the scope of the problem on college campuses because most victims of sexual violence don’t report the incidents.
“Those numbers barely scratch the surface,” said Lily Bohen James, co-executive director of The Every Voice Coalition, a nonprofit that works with students and survivors to pass state-level legislation addressing campus sexual violence “We know the actual number and scope is much higher than what the data shows.”
The group estimates upwards of 60,000 students in Massachusetts have or will experience sexual assault, harassment or other misconduct during their time on campus.
That estimate is based on national data showing one in 10 students experience sexual violence in college. Massachusetts has an estimated 600,000 students in public and private colleges and universities.
Advocates say it’s not clear whether data from the report showing a lack of investigations or prosecutions is a reflection of people not coming forward, or a reluctance by college administrators to investigate some allegations.
“There are a lot of students that don’t report their experience to law-enforcement or the school they attend for fear of retaliation,” Bohen James said.
But advocates say the baseline data highlighted in the report is crucial to demonstrating that a problem exists and gauge the impact of efforts to curb sexual violence on campus.
In a summary of the report, the higher education department suggested that the new law has led to “increased transparency, enhanced collaboration and information sharing — all critical elements of success in addressing campus sexual misconduct and other forms of violence.”
“What we have seen with Year 1 is incremental progress in creating and maintaining safe and inclusive campus environments for students, faculty and staff,” the report’s authors said. “We have established a baseline reporting process and have met the statutory expectations upon which this baseline was built.”
