BOSTON — The state’s aging natural gas pipelines are still riddled with thousands of potentially dangerous and damaging leaks, according to a new report that calls on Beacon Hill policymakers to accelerate a shift towards renewable energy.
The report, compiled by environmental groups using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, found that between 2010 and 2021 there were at least 34 gas leaks in Massachusetts serious enough to report to federal authorities.
That included the Sept. 13, 2018, Merrimack valley gas fires and explosions that killed a teenager, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Combined, the gas leaks emitted an estimated 85,913 billion cubic feet of gas at a cost of more than $1.5 billion, according to the report. Three fatalities and more than 45 injuries were caused by the leaks, some of which resulted in fires and explosions.
Nationally, there were 2,600 major gas leaks over the past decade — roughly one every 40 minutes, according to the report. Those included 850 leaks that caused fires and 328 that resulted in explosions, resulting in 122 deaths and more than 600 injuries.
Environmental groups say the data highlights the importance of moving away from reliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels and toward wind, solar, geothermal and other renewable energy sources.
“House explosions and leaking pipelines aren’t isolated incidents — they’re the result of an energy system that pipes dangerous, explosive gas across the country and through our neighborhoods,” said Deirdre Cummings, legislative director for the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, or MassPIRG, which released the report.
“It’s time to transition off gas in this country and toward safer, cleaner electrification powered by networked geothermal or renewable energy,” she added.
Fixing the gas leaks has been a priority on Beacon Hill following the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas fires, which federal regulators attributed to missteps by the Columbia Gas Co. The incident prompted the evacuations of more than 50,000 residents and a state of emergency that lasted more than two years.
A recent state Department of Public Utilities study estimated there were over 6,000 miles of aging infrastructure in Massachusetts, including materials that are vulnerable to natural gas leakage.
The leaking pipes are also costing energy consumers more money. A 2015 Harvard University study estimated the gas leaking from aging pipes and loose connections in Massachusetts is costing utilities more than $90 million a year — a cost passed on to ratepayers.
A 2014 law requires the utilities to track and grade all gas leaks on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being most serious, and immediately repair the most hazardous. The law also requires utilities to share the information with the public.
Utilities say the majority of gas leaks are minor and pose no safety threat. Serious eruptions of gas lines, often reported by residents, are dealt with swiftly, they say.
The companies are addressing many smaller leaks by replacing old iron distribution pipes with newer plastic and coated steel pipes, which are less prone to leaking.
They’ve also been replacing huge sections of main pipes that carry large amounts of natural gas around the state, upgrading safety technology and improving gas infrastructure following the Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
The upgrades come with a hefty cost, with recent state estimates suggesting it will cost more than $21 billion to repair the remaining backlog of gas leaks.
A recent state report shows utilities are making slow, but steady, progress on fixing the leaks since 2014 when the state began tracking leaks.
Massachusetts utilities reported nearly 29,000 gas leaks in 2020, about 5,288 of which were classified as “Grade 1” leaks, meaning they should be repaired immediately, the latest data from the state Department of Public Utilities shows.
A majority of the leaks, or 16,790, were “Grade 3” — the lowest level in the grading system — which aren’t considered dangerous but still contribute to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
But gas safety experts say the efforts to fix leaking gas pipes is like a whack-a-mole game with new leaks surfacing as quickly as old ones are repaired.
“Despite investing tens of billions in the Massachusetts gas utility infrastructure, there has been no decline in gas leaks,” said Sarah Griffith of Gas Leaks Allies, which also contributed to the report. “Unfortunately, the program prioritizes gas system replacement over focused repair of leak-prone pipe, with negligible public safety benefit.”
Beyond the safety concerns, environmental groups say methane seeping from gas pipes impacts the state’s efforts to meet ambitious goals to curb carbon emissions.
“It’s unacceptable to saddle society with the risks associated with pumping methane into our homes and throughout our communities,” Ben Hellerstein, state director of Environment Massachusetts, said during Thursday’s briefing. “It’s time to leave explosive and polluting fossil fuels behind and embrace a future powered by clean energy.”
