BOSTON — Massachusetts companies are reducing the amount of toxic chemicals they produce and use in the state, according to a new report.
Released by the state Department of Environmental Protection, the report found a 64% reduction in the overall use of toxic compounds including lead, sulfuric acid, formaldehyde and methanol between 2007 and 2021.
Meanwhile, the use of toxic byproducts dropped by 41% during that time, according to the report, while on-site releases of toxins to the environment dropped by 76%.
At least 432 facilities reported using 127 different toxic chemicals in 2021, down from 713 that reported using them in 2001.
Overall, toxic chemical use in the state decreased from an estimated 1.2 billion pounds in 1990 to slightly over 0.6 billion pounds in 2019, the report states.
DEP officials say the Toxics Use Reduction Act program, which was created more than 30 years ago, has helped companies save money while reducing pollution released into the environment, chemical transportation risks, workplace hazards, and toxic waste byproducts.
"The TURA program has been a resounding success," the report's authors wrote. "TURA’s initial goal of a 50% reduction in the quantity of toxic chemicals generated as byproduct was met in the first decade of the program, and the program has continued to make progress in toxics use reduction in the ensuing years."
But researchers point out the data, which lags behind two years, isn’t a complete picture of the amount of hazardous chemicals being used here.
For example, it only covers industries and commercial operators that use more than 10,000 pounds of the nearly 1,500 toxic chemicals that must be disclosed. So smaller companies that use less chemicals or employ 10 or fewer people are not included in the findings.
State facilities, hospitals or construction companies are not included either. Additionally, the data is adjusted for production levels and other concerns that could negatively impact the overall competitiveness of the companies.
"Under certain circumstances facilities have the right to claim that the amount of chemical used and generated as byproduct is a trade secret," the report's authors wrote.
In 2021, nine Massachusetts facilities made trade secret claims on 197 million pounds of chemical use, 4 million pounds of byproduct generation and 46 million pounds shipped in product, the report noted.
But the report’s authors point out that Massachusetts is one of the only states in the country that collects and discloses data on the use of so many chemicals.
