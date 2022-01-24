BOSTON — Danielle Taylor was found strangled to death last February on the floor of a Falmouth hotel room, just days after celebrating her 30th birthday.
Her ex-boyfriend Cleber Mariano, with whom Taylor had just ended a tumultuous decade-long relationship, was charged with her murder after being extradited back to Massachusetts from Rhode Island, according to authorities. He awaits trial.
Taylor’s murder was one of 15 domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts last year, according to a new report, which cited an increase over the previous year. In 2020, there were 10 cases, according to the state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team.
The panel, which includes law enforcement officials and victims advocates, was created under a 2014 law that seeks to investigate the circumstances surrounding domestic violence-related deaths.
The panel, which relied on media reports and other public records, also looked at deaths of perpetrators — whether by suicide, police intervention or self-defense by the victim — to illustrate the impact of domestic violence on families. There were two perpetrator deaths last year, panel members reported.
“We hope that each report published will lead to systems changes in Massachusetts that will strengthen the comprehensive and effective response to those continuing to suffer the effects of domestic violence and prevent fatalities in the future,” Kelly Dwyer, chairwoman of the panel, wrote in the report.
Victim advocates point out the number of domestic violence homicides often go up and down from year to year and it’s often not clear what is behind fluctuations.
From 2017 to 2018, there was a decrease in domestic violence homicide victims, according to state data, while from 2018 to 2019 there was a slight increase.
The number of homicide victims plummeted from 2019 to 2020, from 28 to 10 victims, the data shows.
Groups like Jane Doe Inc. point out that domestic violence incidents are often underreported, as many victims fear coming forward.
The report’s authors suggested that the pandemic has worsened the situation for many victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also increased in 2021.
Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a household member, also rose last year, according to the report, which cited data from the state Trial Court.
Authors also noted that strangulation cases increased by 9.9% increase from 2020 to 2021.
The panel recommends more public education and training programs aimed at helping family members, friends and groups to recognize the signs of abusive behavior.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who leads the Governor’s Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, is among those who have raised concerns about victims being “trapped at home” with their abusers as the state urges people to stay indoors to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
In 2020, the Baker administration expanded a 24-hour, toll-free domestic violence hotline and provided more funding and support for survivors.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence in need of assistance, call 877-785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.