BOSTON — More than 1,200 patients are “stuck” in hospitals on any given day as they wait for beds in a post-acute care facilities, community-based settings or psychiatric units, according to a new industry report.
The report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found that nearly one out of every seven medical-surgical beds in Massachusetts — roughly 15 percent of those in the state — is currently occupied by patients who no longer need to be in an acute care hospital.
The backlog mean patients who are waiting in emergency rooms for post-acute care placement are not receiving the specialized treatment they need, and patients who require hospital-level care are forced to wait longer in emergency departments until the bed they need is available.
“This often-overlooked issue has resulted in a clogged healthcare system that causes longer hospital wait times, care access challenges, and an increasingly strained workforce,” the report’s authors noted.
“Despite studies showing that patients do best when they are transferred within seven days of being ready for discharge, an alarming number of patients are now waiting from 30 days to more than six months for a post-acute care bed to become available,” the report’s authors wrote.
“This is not only challenging for the patients awaiting transfer, but equally challenging for those in need of a hospital bed,” they added.
The report attributed the backlog to a variety of factors including workforce shortages, a lack of guardianship or healthcare proxy designations that make it difficult to get approvals for transfers, insurance barriers and the need for more specialized services, such as transportation.
“Hospital case managers are spending endless hours and dozens of phone calls trying to get patients to the next level of care they need,” said Amanda Ford, a registered nurse and director of the Continuity of Care at Lowell General Hospital. “But the obstacles have become so numerous and so intense that it sometimes feels like an impossible task.”
Hospital leaders say while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are winding down, the latest data shows a “steady increase” in the demand for post-acute care beds.
“Even as the public health emergency has come to an end, our healthcare system is still in major distress,” said Steve Walsh, the association’s president & CEO, said in a statement. “This backlog of stuck patients is playing a major role in driving up wait times and obstructing access to care.”
A recent report by the hospital association found that the average length of stay awaiting transfer to a continuing care bed is 197 days — an increase from 161 days in 2021, according to the report’s authors.
Meanwhile, an unprecedented rise in the number of people experiencing mental-health and substance-abuse issues amid the pandemic has added to stress on the system.
Beacon Hill has taken a number of steps aimed at addressing a “mental health crisis” that experts say was exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
A bill signed into law last year by then-Gov. Charlie Baker seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In 2021, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand mental health care and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, also pledged to provide more funding and resources to expand the number of available beds and provide more incentives to alleviate the workforce shortage.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.