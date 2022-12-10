BOSTON — Massachusetts employers are confident about the economic climate despite record high inflation, persistent labor shortages and the passage of a new income tax that could affect thousands of businesses, according to a new report.
The latest Business Confidence Index, which is compiled by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts, shows overall enthusiasm among employers edged up 7.8 points to 58.7 in November.
The report, which draws upon surveys of about 140 businesses, found that the index is “comfortably within optimistic territory” after rising last month to its highest level in more than a year.
Economists cautioned against reading too much into the report, but said the latest numbers from the index suggest that the Massachusetts economy appears to be riding out the broader national economic slowdown.
“Even though interest-rate sensitive sectors such as real estate have slowed, employers remain remarkably confident in the prospects of their own companies,” said Sara L. Johnson, chair of AIM’s Board of Economic Advisors.
Johnson said data from the U.S. Labor Department showing employment increased by 263,000 jobs in November “underscores a continued demand for workers despite the Federal Reserve’s push to increase interest rates.”
With industrial commodity prices falling from a March peak, many of the state’s manufacturers are seeing a “significant easing” of cost pressures, she said.
“Continued slow growth in China is also helping to reduce energy prices,” Johnson said. “Businesses may see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and are focusing on market growth and investment opportunities beyond 2023.”
The improving business index numbers follow several months of rising confidence that was reflected in AIM’s previous reports.
Optimism among employers is also rising north of Boston, where the business confidence index for the region “surged” to 60.4 in November — up from 51.7 a month before, according to a similar survey conducted by AIM and the North Shore Chamber of Commerce.
But the pro-business group said employers’ optimism is tempered by concerns about the impact of a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million, which was approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election.
Critics argued the plan will hurt businesses and drive away the wealthy by imposing what they called the “largest tax increase” in state history.
John Regan, AIM’s president and CEO, said widespread concern among employers about the impact of the new surtax “means Massachusetts must redouble its efforts to make itself an attractive place to work and live.”
“Behaviors around workforce are changing,” he said. “Businesses can now draw talent from throughout the country and hire workers who live in lower-cost states. Businesses themselves can locate and invest elsewhere with greater ease and flexibility than in the past.”
“These decisions by businesses and workers alike about where to locate is often spurred by a desire to reduce costs while retaining a good quality of life,” Regan added.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.