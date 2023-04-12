BOSTON — Business confidence among Massachusetts companies slumped to a six-month low amid employer concerns about lingering inflation and fallout from the banking crisis, according to a new report.
The latest Business Confidence Index, compiled by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts, shows overall enthusiasm among employers declined two points to 51.5 in March, the lowest mark since October.
The report, which draws on surveys of about 140 businesses, found that overall business confidence was 5.7 points lower than a year ago, and only slightly above the 50-point mark that separates "optimistic" from "pessimistic" outlooks.
Economists say while the outlook for U.S. economic growth has improved over the past three months amid stronger-than-expected labor data, most still expect growth to "decelerate" as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to moderate inflation.
"The U.S. economy had a strong start to 2023, but tightening financial conditions could undermine growth over the remainder of the year," said Sara L. Johnson, chair of AIM's Board of Economic Advisors, said in a statement. "Labor market conditions remain tight, keeping inflation above central bank targets."
The situation remains similar north of Boston, where a new business confidence index for the region was gauged at 54.9 in December — which is higher than the state.
Among employers' top concerns in March were the lingering pinch of inflation, a tight labor market and potential fallout from the failure of several banks.
In March, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank following a panic-induced run that drained billions of dollars in deposits. The move came less than a week after the failure of Silvergate Capital Corp., a crypto-based bank.
President Joe Biden has pledged that depositors’ money is protected and that banks won’t be bailed out again by taxpayers, as they were in 2008. But the failure of the banks stirred concerns about a broader financial crisis.
Besides California, Massachusetts has the second largest number of Silicon Valley Bank branches in the country, including one in Beverly.
Suzanne Dwyer, president of the Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, said the swift action by federal regulators to limit the economic fallout from the failures of the three banks appears to have stabilized the nation's financial markets.
"The action by the Federal Reserve to insure all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank was particularly important here in Massachusetts, where significant numbers of technology and bioscience companies did business with SVB," she said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the state’s hiring crunch shows few signs of easing, according to a new report that finds more than half of all employers are still struggling to fill vacancies.
The latest survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 43% of all employers could not hire enough staff in March, while 90% of business owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants.
"The cost of labor remains an elevated concern for small business owners, many of whom still can’t hire qualified workers," said Christopher Carlozzi, NFIB’s state director in Massachusetts.
Carlozzi said amid the prolonged labor crunch, employers are worried about a push on Beacon Hill to increase the state's minimum wage to $20 per hour.
"Further driving up the cost of doing business would be detrimental to economic growth and could not only put a chill on job creation but increase the cost of products and services for Massachusetts consumers," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.