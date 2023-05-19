BOSTON — The outward migration of taxpayers and income leaving Massachusetts has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, with the state’s top earners leading the exodus, according to a new report.
The Pioneer Institute’s “Tax Reality Sets In” report, which is based on newly released U.S. Census data, found that between 2019 and 2021, Massachusetts rose to the fourth highest among states with the largest net outmigration of wealth, following behind California, New York and Illinois.
Meanwhile, the state’s net loss of adjusted gross income to other states grew from $900 million in 2012 to $4.3 billion in 2021, according to the report.
Jim Stergios, Pioneer’s executive director and co-author of the report, pointed out that the largest spike in departures occurred in 2020 and 2021, as COVID-19 pandemic-related remote were in effect and other states were cutting taxes to reduce the impact.
“Massachusetts’ inattention to tax and competitiveness policies is leading to a tsunami of departures,” Stergios said.
The report argues that Massachusetts policymakers have “ignored the new tax realities and the rise of remote work” citing the voter approval of the millionaires tax in 2022 and legislative leaders decision last year not to move ahead with a proposal to overhaul the estate tax, which affect higher-earning households.
Of the wealth lost in 2021, about $2.6 billion — or about 60% — was from taxpayers earning $200,000 or more per year, the report’s authors noted.
On Beacon Hill, state leaders are wrestling with proposals to cut taxes and reduce the state’s high cost of living as part of broader effort to stop outward migration and make the state more attractive to new families and businesses.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, has expressed concerns about the exodus of residents and businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healey filed a tax relief package that calls for cutting business taxes and updating the estate tax, both of which have been adopted by the House and its version of the tax relief plan. But the Senate must still approve the tax relief plan before it heads back to Healey’s desk for consideration.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants suggests the state could see an exodus of top earners in response to the voter-approved millionaires’ tax, which set a new 4% surtax on individuals with incomes above $1 million a year.
The report, which was based on a survey of 270 accountants, found that at least 82% said their high-income clients are considering leaving Massachusetts in the next year, with 50% or more citing the millionaires tax as the primary reason.
Florida and New Hampshire were among the most popular states for relocation, the report noted.
But some groups argue that concerns about a wealth flight are overblown. The left-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center cities research showing state tax levels have “little impact on the decisions of high-income households about where to live.”
Others have pointed out that a shortage of housing in the state is likely one of the biggest driving factors behind the exodus of wealthy households.
Overall, nearly 57,000 more people moved out of Massachusetts between July 2021 and July 2022, according to previously released census data. That’s one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation.
The Bay State reached a peak of 7 million residents as of the 2020 Census, but has seen its overall population shrink in the last three years by about 50,000 people.
The Pioneer report’s authors says the new outmigration data underscores the need for Beacon Hill policymakers to cut taxes and take other steps to reduce the cost of living.
“For three decades, political leaders prioritized tax stability, and the state shed the derisive ‘Taxachusetts’ label,” said Mary Connaughton, a co-author of the report. “Now that we’ve strayed from that path, people and wealth are leaving in droves.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.