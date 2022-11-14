BOSTON — Massachusetts has enough money socked away in its rainy day funds to weather a moderate recession without having to resort to deep spending cuts or tax increases to close the potential budget gaps.
That’s according to a new report by the Pew Charitable Trusts, which found that the Bay State has enough savings and budget surplus funds to cover state spending for a median of 60 days — the 17th highest among states, and above the national average.
Only 18 states, including Massachusetts, have sufficient savings set aside to weather a moderate recession, according to the report’s findings.
“Massachusetts is one of the strongest-positioned states to weather a recession or an unexpected fiscal emergency,” said Justin Theal, Pew’s state fiscal policy expert and co-author of the report. “That’s because the state has been successful in building a financial cushion with its rainy day fund.”
Rainy day funds in Massachusetts and most other states were projected to reach new highs by the end of fiscal year 2022, according to the report, which attributed the robust savings to higher-than-forecasted revenue, federal pandemic aid, and other factors.
Nationwide, states were collectively estimated to hit a combined savings of a record $136.5 billion by the close of fiscal 2022, the report noted.
“That is enough money to cover state spending for a median of 42.5 days, or approximately 50%, more than just two years ago before the COVID recession,” Theal said.
At least 22 states, including Connecticut and New York, are expected to have more than 100 days’ worth of spending available by the end of the calendar year — a record number, according to the report. New Hampshire comes close with an estimated 98 days of operating funds at its disposal.
As the U.S. economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and wrestles with record high inflation, fears have grown about the possibility of an economic downturn next year.
Economists say that would put a squeeze on states that would see a drop in revenue coupled with declining federal assistance for programs like Medicaid as pandemic-related programs wind down.
During the previous economic recession, Beacon Hill leaders dipped into the rainy day fund to avert deep cuts in spending on programs and services.
Between 2012 and 2015, the Democrat-controlled Legislature siphoned more than $2.2 billion from reserves to cover operating expenses, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayer’s Foundation.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has made rebuilding the state’s reserve a key part of his agenda during his two-terms in office by holding the line on tapping into the funds and making regular deposits.
One of his first actions when he took office in January 2014 was to put the brakes on a scheduled $140 million draw-down from the fund approved by his predecessor, Democrat Deval Patrick. At the time, the reserve fund was nearly depleted.
Massachusetts had more than $6 billion in its rainy day fund at the end of the previous fiscal year, according to the Baker administration.
A recent report by Moody’s Analytics found that Massachusetts is among a majority of states with large enough cash balances to weather a recession, without having to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
The state’s reserves directly affect its credit rating, which in turn influences how much the state pays in interest when it borrows money for projects.
Under state law, revenue from capital gains taxes on investment profits over a certain threshold are automatically deposited into the account.
But the state has also benefited from robust tax collections over the past two years, which prompted Baker and Democratic legislative leaders to increase spending in the fiscal year 2022 budget by more than $2.8 billion above previously approved House and Senate versions of the spending plan.
