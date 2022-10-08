BOSTON — A proposal on the November ballot calling for spending limits on dental insurance companies could force could smaller providers out of the state and leave consumers with fewer choices, according to a new report.
Question 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot would, if approved, would require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of every dollar they are paid on "expenses and quality improvements" instead of administrative costs.
The report by Tuft's University's Center for State Policy Analysis suggested that while most large dental insurers would likely be able to comply with proposed requirements, smaller providers would face increased financial pressures.
"These kinds of plans could struggle to meet the 83% standard," the report's authors wrote. "Some may need to completely revamp their financing (potentially raising both premiums and prices); some could even exit the market, leaving Massachusetts consumers with fewer choices."
The report noted that self-funded plans — such as dental insurance pools managed by employers — won't be subject to the proposed 83% loss ratio and could provide an "escape hatch" by providing alternative insurance coverage if some providers leave the market.
Overall, the report said recent studies suggest that many of the largest insurance plans already have loss ratios close to 80%, which would make compliance with the proposed requirements "manageable" for their companies. It suggests that the impact on most dental premiums would be negligible.
"If that’s right, consumers are unlikely to see rebates from Question 2 and, if they do, those rebates would likely be small," the report's authors wrote.
The reports author’s didn't take a position on whether voters should approve Question 2, but said its passage would "shed useful light on the dental insurance market and allow for better-grounded regulations moving forward."
"If voters reject this ballot question, the status quo will continue, which means dental insurance companies will maintain their current balance of premiums and prices," the report stated.
Backers of Question 2 say the move is aimed at breaking up a "monopoly" in the industry by putting dental insurance spending requirements in line with those for medical insurers.
The Massachusetts Dental Society, which isn’t directly involved in the ballot initiative, also supports so-called medical loss ratio reform.
Insurers strongly oppose the plan, arguing that it would set "unprecedented" rules on the dental industry that will drive up costs for patients and dental providers.
Dental industry officials argue that dental insurance is structured differently than medical insurance, which is one of the reasons premiums are lower.
So far, Question 2 opponents have vastly out-raised supporters of the plan as the battle for public support ramps up ahead of November.
The Committee to Protect Access to Quality Dental Care, which is mostly backed by insurers, has raised nearly $5 million as of Sept. 19, compared to the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, which draws much of its support from dentists, has reported more than $1.5 million raised, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
If voters approve the proposed referendum, the changes would go into effect in 2023.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.