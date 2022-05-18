BEVERLY — A new report says the city of Beverly’s overwhelmingly white staff does not represent the community’s growing diversity and is creating barriers to services and programs for people of color.
According to the Beverly Racial Equity Audit Report, the staff at City Hall, the public schools and other government departments was 98.6% white as of 2019. That compares with the city’s overall white population of 85%.
The demographic disparity between city and school employees and the people they serve exists as Beverly is becoming increasingly diverse, with 15% of the population non-white. The city has added 3,200 new residents between 2010 and 2020, nearly all of them non-white, the report says.
The report says staff lack the expertise and resources to reach historically under-represented residents, leaving those residents “disconnected” from their local government.
“While some residents have access and feel comfortable attending meetings, sending emails, or reaching out directly to city staff, most residents are disconnected from staff and government decision-makers,” the report says.
The report was commissioned last year by the city in the wake of the George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement to assess how institutional racism and unconscious bias influence how city government operates.
Caja Johnson, chair of the Beverly Human Rights Committee, said the report accurately reflects the experiences of people of color in the city and said she was not surprised by the findings.
“I think the city of Beverly has some work to do,” Johnson said.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city will use the report’s findings to make changes.
“We sought this out,” he said. “It’s helped us look in the mirror and shine a light on how the city conducts our business. We knew it would show there are things we need to make real progress on.”
The audit was conducted by the consulting firm HR&A Advisors. The company reviewed data and documents and interviewed staff while focusing on seven departments in city government.
The report says the need for racial equity is clear based on data showing that non-white residents in Beverly are disproportionately living in poverty. Hispanic population groups are more than five times as likely to be living in poverty, while Asian and Black groups are two to three times more likely.
The report says that many people who work full-time for the city began with previous work in city government or have long histories of working for the city. There are no non-white people in the highest leadership positions or income levels in the city.
The disparity is particularly acute in the Beverly Public Schools. While students in the district are 75% white, school staff is 98% white. Fifteen percent of students are Hispanic compared to 1.1% of staff. Four percent of students are Black compared to 0.6% of staff.
“With the extremely limited non-white staff, students at all schools and educational levels . . . do not have access to a teacher of color, which can influence their development inside and outside the classroom during their educational trajectory,” the report says.
The reports says the Police Department is almost entirely comprised of white men (97% white, 92% men), and its community advisory council, which is open to the public, does not include a representative sample of diverse residents.
The report says the city has few resources to translate documents into other languages. and while staff and volunteers are beginning to develop skills to reach diverse audiences, “the design of policies, programs, and services today serve groups of stakeholders who have traditionally participated in the policymaking process (e.g. town hall meetings).”
The report recommends a series of “action plan focuses” that emphasize hiring people of color, identifying barriers to services, expanding programs and services to underserved neighborhoods, and collecting data that tracks demographic information about who is using city services.
Johnson said the city has made progress on equity issues over the last couple of years. It has hired diversity, equity and inclusion directors for the city and the schools, established a race equity task force and a civil rights review board, is working on a hate crime task force, and has held several community conversations and trainings. She praised Cahill for being supportive of the initiatives, and singled out the police department for “doing incredible things every day.”
“The city of Beverly is doing a lot of wonderful things,” Johnson said. “I have to say that as a whole we’re all working hard. Leadership is working hard, committees and boards are working hard, departments are working hard, our residents are working hard.
“This (report) is the first step toward documented change,” she added. “We have to first look at the data to see where we are, then come up with a plan.”
Cahill said the city is making efforts to diversify its workforce. He said former Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Abu Toppin established relationships with career counseling centers, local colleges and universities, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities in an effort to advertise job openings to a more diverse population and attract a more diverse applicant pool.
Beverly is also part of a project with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council on how communities can overcome language barriers, including with the use of technology.
“We’re doing the right things,” Cahill said. “They don’t happen overnight.”
Johnson said the city is planning to hold community forums to talk about the race equity audit. The report will also be presented to the City Council in the fall.
Johnson said the new diversity, inclusion and equity director, whom the city is scheduled to hire soon, will play a key role in helping to implement the report’s findings. She said the city should revisit the plan in a few years to measure its progress.
“My hope is we’ll be in a much better position than we are now,” she said.
