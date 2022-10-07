BOSTON — The state’s small businesses face a long road to recovery from the pandemic, according to a recent poll, which found that for many revenues haven’t rebounded.
Released last month, the MassINC Polling Group survey found that more than half of the 3,200 business owners who responded are struggling to recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19, with revenues still lower than before the pandemic.
Against that backdrop, many businesses are struggling with record-high inflation, higher wages, lingering supply chain issues and a shortage of workers, the poll found.
Topping the list of concerns for many of the state’s small business owners is rising operating costs from inflation, which dropped slightly to 8.3% in August but remains at a 40-year high. About 74% of those who responded cited inflation as a primary concern.
Another issue is “wages keeping up with inflation” with the state’s minimum wage rising and expected to hit $15 per hour next year. About 61% cited it as a concern.
Other concerns included difficulty finding qualified employees, fewer customers coming through the doors, ongoing supply-chain issues and lingering risks about the health impacts of COVID-19, according to the MassINC poll.
The poll, which was commissioned by the Coalition for an Equitable Economy and Mass Growth Capital Corporation, also found disparities in the recovery along gender and racial lines. Women and minority business owners are less likely to say current business conditions are “good” and more likely to have past-due bills, it found.
Meanwhile, while about 80% of business owners who responded to the poll said they received some state or federal funding to make ends meet during the pandemic, many black and Latino businesses responded that they missed out on the public assistance.
“This survey offers an incredibly nuanced and granular look at small businesses in Massachusetts,” Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, said in a statement. “Knowing these details about how different businesses are faring will help economic and policy leaders respond.”
Pollsters also surveyed business owners about what kind of assistance could help them recover financially from the pandemic.
Most responded that more access to grants and new revenue sources were among the top needs, followed by assistance with social media and marketing campaigns.
