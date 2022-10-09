BOSTON — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl claims the state's aggressive green policies are driving up energy costs for consumers, arguing that his rival, Democrat Maura Healey, would only make the problem worse.
At a press briefing outside the Statehouse on Sept. 28, Diehl criticized the state's clean energy incentives aimed at promoting wind and solar power and said as governor he would push for more natural gas pipelines through the state to help reduce energy costs.
"We need to utilize free market solutions for energy, with all energy options in the portfolio," the former state lawmaker told reporters. "Renewable energy, while we want it, can't possibly provide all the power for commercial and residential buildings and run every vehicle in the state."
The state's largest utilities are proposing double-digit rate increases this winter, which Diehl claims is tied to Healey's efforts to block gas pipelines through the state. He also criticized her plan for addressing climate change.
"Maura Healey is proud to talk about blocking natural gas pipelines into our state, which feed manufacturing and home heating," he said.
Diehl's running-mate, Leah Allen, criticized what she called Democrats' "failed policies" and a reluctance to support relief such as a suspension of the state's gas tax.
"The weather is getting colder and there's a spike in our rate increases that the people of Massachusetts simply can't afford," she told reporters.
Diehl and Healey will face off in the Nov. 8 general election to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who isn't seeking a third term in office.
Shortly after the briefing, Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons issued a statement making similar claims about the impact of state policies on energy prices.
"The Democrats are indebted to the radical progressives and the 'green new deal' lobby and now family budgets will be going into the red this winter," Lyons said.
Lyons said the state has "shut down top producing coal-based and nuclear power plants in an effort to go green" which increased power plants' reliance on natural gas.
"The same fuel source that Democrats are now actively pushing to eliminate," he said.
To be sure, experts attribute the spike in energy costs to rising demand for natural gas and home heating oil in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed global prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
Healey's campaign dismissed Diehl's claims about the impact of state policies on energy costs, noting the state's reliance on natural gas is one of the reasons consumers are paying higher prices this winter.
The Healey campaign also suggested that Diehl's position comes straight from the playbook of former Republican President Donald Trump, who opposed clean energy policies such as the expansion of offshore wind.
"If you want Donald Trump's failed energy policies, then Geoff Diehl is your candidate," Healey spokeswoman Karissa Hand said in a statement.
"Maura has spent the last eight years fighting for ratepayers," she said. "As governor, she will urgently work to reduce energy costs while making us more energy independent and less reliant on the big fossil fuel companies that got us in this mess in the first place."
