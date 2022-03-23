BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are renewing a push on Beacon Hill to put the brakes on the state's gas tax to ease pain at the pumps amid record-high fuel costs.
A proposal filed several weeks ago by members of the Legislature's GOP minority calls for suspending the 24-cent tax, but the Democratic-controlled Legislature has so far declined to take up the plan, saying it would affect the state's bond rating while providing minimal relief for motorists.
But Republicans argue that a gas tax holiday is doable, and would provide much-needed relief for Bay Staters who are paying some of the highest gas prices on record.
They've filed an amendment to a $1.7 billion supplemental budget bill — set to be debated by the state Senate on Thursday — calling for a temporary suspension of the tax.
"We will not stand idle as motorists across the commonwealth are feeling pain at the pumps," Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, told reporters during a briefing in front of the Statehouse on Wednesday. "They're feeling the pain of trying to purchase a staple that gets them to work, to school and medical appointments and that is absolutely essential to their everyday activities."
A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels in recent weeks.
Gas prices in Massachusetts were averaging about $4.24 per gallon this week, compared to $2.76 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast's weekly survey of gas stations.
Massachusetts drivers pay a total of 44.9 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes, including state and federal taxes, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Democrats say the move would siphon away millions of dollars the state uses for collateral to pay off bonds, which would hurt the bonding rate.
The Democratic-led House rejected a proposed amendment suspending the gas tax that GOP lawmakers sought to tack onto its version of the supplemental budget, approved two weeks ago.
Tarr said the GOP's proposed amendment to the Senate's version of the bill would "backfill" the projected loss of gas tax revenue with state surplus revenue.
He said the state has plenty of surplus cash amid record high tax collections to cover the estimated $300 million to $400 million hit to the state's coffers.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who previously signaled that he might support a suspension of the gas tax, has also distanced himself from the GOP-led proposal.
The rising gas prices have also become an issue in the gubernatorial race, with Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty calling on Beacon Hill to suspend the gas tax. Baker isn't seeking reelection in the November elections.
Republican lawmakers seeking reelection in the fall are also hoping to pivot off the issue of suspending the gas tax amid public anger over rising fuel costs.
In recent weeks, a number of states have floated proposals to impose gas tax holidays in response to the rising prices at the pumps, but so far, only two — Maryland and Georgia — have actually followed through on those plans.
Maryland lawmakers recently approved a plan suspending the state gas tax for a month, which saves drivers 36.1 cents per gallon. Georgia's gas tax holiday is set to last through May 31, giving motorists a break on a 29.1 cents per gallon levy.
On Wednesday, Connecticut lawmakers were expected to approve legislation to suspend the state's 25-cent gas tax until June, which officials estimate will save drivers about $30 over the three-month period.
In New Hampshire, the Republican controlled Legislature has ditched plans to suspend the gas tax and meals and lodging taxes, despite support from Gov. Chris Sununu. Instead, lawmakers are advancing a new proposal that would provide motorists with a one-time $25 rebate on vehicle registrations.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have filed proposals to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, but it's not clear if Congress will take it up.
