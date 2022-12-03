Rescued owl succumbs to injuries

DANVERS — An injured owl rescued Tuesday morning in Middleton was too severely injured to survive and was euthanized, a representative of Cape Ann Wildlife said Friday.
The owl, dubbed Ozzy by state troopers, was found injured by the side of Route 62, Massachusetts State Police announced on its social media pages.
Trooper Jared Clemenzi, who is assigned to the Danvers barracks, passed a group of several people standing by the side of the road around the injured bird.
Clemenzi put the bird in his cruiser and took it to North Shore Veterinary Hospital, where he met Erin Hutchins, who works with a group of wildlife rehabilitators known as Cape Ann Wildlife.
Sadly, the owl's injuries were more extensive than initially believed. The bird had suffered a fracture on top of a wing and head trauma that led to retinal detachment in both eyes, according to CAW member Jodi Swenson.
He would never be able to see or fly again, so he was humanely euthanized, she said.
Cape Ann Wildlife helps rescue and rehabilitate dozens of wild animals and birds each year.