PEABODY — A new peaker plant in Peabody would be built in an area with higher rates of health disparities, new research confirms.
As of now, the project would be completed without any prior health and environmental impact reports done by the state, something Peabody’s Board of Health and local activists are hoping to change.
The 55-megawatt “peaker” plant would be powered by oil and natural gas and only run during peak times of energy use for at most 1,250 hours annually. Construction on the $85 million project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
The new peaker would be more efficient and produce fewer emissions than the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s decades-old 20-megawatt generator currently in use at the same site, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, the owner and operator of the new plant. MMWEC hopes the old generator will be decommissioned by 2026.
Still, the new peaker would use fossil fuels that emit carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other harmful particles into the air, the Board of Health said in a joint letter to the state last year.
This was emphasized again during a presentation of new research at the board’s meeting Thursday night.
“(The research) demonstrated that there are residents in proximity to the proposed plant who have vulnerabilities that could be exacerbated by air pollution, and that residents in these neighborhoods show a heavier burden of diseases,” said Sharon Cameron, the city’s public health director.
Kathryn Rodgers, a Ph.D. student in environmental health at the Boston University School of Public Health, conducted this research during an internship with the Massachusetts Climate Action Network this summer. These concerns had been raised last year as well by doctors and other advocates opposed to the peaker plant.
“Populations living closer to the proposed power plant face significantly more health burdens than the rest of the state,” Rodgers said of her findings.
Rodgers analyzed data from the state, the U.S. Census and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her analysis focused on areas within 1.2 miles of the plant.
She found that this buffer zone at least partially encompassed eight environmental justice neighborhoods, meaning that most residents have a median household income of 65% or less of the statewide median income, or that minorities make up 40% of that area’s population.
Two hospitals, four schools and four long-term care facilities are also located within 1.2 miles of the plant.
On average, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease and stroke among adults are significantly higher in this area compared to the rest of the state, according to her findings.
This did not change when the data took into account residents who smoke, do not have health insurance or are a part of one of these environmental justice areas.
Significantly more people under the age of 5 and over the age of 65, compared to state averages, live within 1.2 miles of the plant, Rodgers said.
She also found that while Peabody has lower asthma rates than the rest of the state, it does have higher rates of emergency department visits for asthma among children under 14.
It’s hard to cite what exactly is causing these health disparities, Rodgers said. Answers can lie in things like traffic patterns, smog or residents’ baseline health.
There also isn’t a lot of data on the health effects of peaker plants like this in general, she added.
“That being said, I think additional measurements will certainly try to help quantify that,” Rodgers told the board. “There are some folks at Mass General who are really interested in the question of ‘are there any changes in emergency department visits on days when the peaker plant is running or around the days when the peaker plant has been running?’”
Gauging the peaker plant’s impact once it’s running would be easier if there was more data collected in the area before it’s built, she continued.
“Percentage changes in those health outcomes as a result of a peaker plant running for 1,200 hours a year are going to be really hard to see,” Rodgers said. “I think that if you want to quantify that, looking at those possible acute effects or looking at it on a more granular level of data would be helpful.”
During the peaker’s planning stages, the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act unit, in its review, determined that the amount of pollution emitted by the proposed plant would not exceed thresholds set by the state’s air quality standards.
This meant that MMWEC was not required to conduct an environmental impact report or a comprehensive health impact assessment for the areas around the plant.
“Even when certain reports or certain investigations or the collection of data may not be required precisely by regulation or by law, sometimes it might be a good idea to still do it,” said Thomas J. Durkin III, Peabody’s Board of Health chairman. “The board’s approach has been to encourage the (state) to look just a little bit within the regulation.”
Seven new air monitors were installed earlier this month to collect air pollution data on Pulaski Street and in other neighborhoods.
They will start running this week and upload live data to a fire and smoke map at https://tinyurl.com/fireandsmokemap.
“We expect that data from the Purple Air monitors will be useful in additional assessment of the potential impact of air pollution on our community,” Cameron said.
